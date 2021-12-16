Netflix’s New Horror Movie Is Beyond Messed-Up

Netflix just debuted a brand new horror movie, and it is so beyond messed-up that many viewers may not even be able to stomach it. The film is titled Two and is about “two strangers [who] awaken to discover their abdomens have been sewn together,” per an official synopsis from Netflix. The pair “are further shocked when they learn who’s behind their horrifying ordeal.” BGR was first to report on the bizarre new Spanish horror flick and noted that it’s already getting some very candid reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Icky in that Human Centipede way, as excruciating as any torture porn thriller, and damned ridiculous by the time all is said and done,” wrote Movie Nation film critic Roger Moore. “[Two] is full of confusion and terror and adrenaline. I only wish the stakes could’ve been somehow raised to avoid a flat final act,” added Paste Magazine writer Lex Briscuso. Finally, Nick Schager from The Daily Beast gave Two a more positive review, writing, “A bit of focused, frenzied exploitation cinema, [director Mar] Targarona’s film delivers what it promises with enough skill and wit to provide a temporary rush, even if it’s too insubstantial to truly scar.”

Netflix has had a lot of luck with foreign-produced horror projects lately and even landed a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score with its newest horror series, Hellbound. The show has a 100% rating on the review aggregation site, indicating that the critics have overwhelmingly responded positively to it, as reported by ComicBook.com. It joins shows like Bates Motel, Breaking Bad and Penny Dreadful, all of which have seasons that are Certified Fresh with perfect 100% scores. “Summoned by the devilish imagination of writer-director Yeon Sang-ho, Hellbound leverages its terrifying concept to thoughtfully explore human fallibility, reads the RT Critics Consensus.

Hellbound, like the massively successful Netflix series Squid Game, is a South Korean-produced series. According to a synopsis of Hellbound, the series takes place in an alternate universe, “wherein supernatural creatures from hell suddenly materialize to drag humans to Hell. Bound to a metaphysical approach, it exposes the duality of not allowing your light to come forth and only slowing your dark to expose itself.” The first few episodes follow “Jin Kyeong-hoon (Yang Ik-june), a detective investigating the happenings, and Jeong Jin-soo (Yoo Ah-in), the chairman of the New Truth.” The final episodes “take place 5 years later” and focus on Bae Young-jae (Park Jeong-min), “a PD who has to struggle with the fact that his newborn baby is bound for hell.”