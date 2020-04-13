Netflix Movies: 6 Horror Flicks Leaving in April You Need to Watch

April in already a third over, which only gives Netflix viewers a few weeks to binge the latest round of titles exiting the service. A whole barrage of titles are scheduled to leave the service between now and the end of April, meaning that Netflix subscribers need to start planning which of the exiting movies they want to watch if they want to make the most of the current catalog. Unfortunately for horror fans, several of the movies leaving on April 30 are horror titles.

The streaming giant is purging several high-profile frightening flicks at the end of the month, just as movie fans are spending more time at home than ever due to the coronavirus pandemic. There are a couple reboots of slasher classics, giving a modern twist on the classic horror tales. There are also some classics in their own rights, as well as two sequels in an iconic franchise.

All these titles are streaming on Netflix for all U.S. subscribers. Scroll through to see them all and learn the key details about them. We’ll also give you the full list of titles leaving this month in all genres.

‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ (2010)

The 2010 reboot of the iconic Nightmare on Elm Street franchise is on Netflix, but will be be gone on April 30. Directed by iconic music video director Samuel Bayer (Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit, My Chemical Romance’s “Welcome to the Black Parade”), this reimagining of Freddie Krueger killing teens in their dreams stars Kyle Gallner, Rooney Mara, Katie Cassidy and Clancy Brown, among others. Jackie Earle Haley takes over the mantle of Krueger.

‘The Craft’

This 1996 flick has become a staple of ’90s horror, as it shows a group of teenage girls dabbling in witchcraft with disastrous results. The main draw here is the cast, which boasts a call list that includes Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell, Rachel True and Skeet Ulrich.

‘Friday the 13th’ (2009)

Genre mainstay Marcus Nispel directed this reboot of the Friday the 13th franchise, which puts the action back at a summer camp. Killer Jason Voorhees (Derek Mears) stalks and slashes a slew of teens, as one would expect. Other cast members include Jared Padalecki, Danielle Panabaker, Aaron Yoo, Amanda Righetti and Travis Van Winkle.

‘Rosemary’s Baby’

Mia Farrow stars in one of the most iconic horror movies of all time, Rosemary’s Baby. For those unfamiliar with what happens, Farrow’s character gets pregnant soon starts to believe something is very, very wrong with the baby. What unfolds next has made the movie a must-see for lovers of the genre.

‘Scream 2’

Just after Scream turned the horror genre on its head, Wes Craven struck again with a sequel that many think is even better than the original. The super-meta slasher sees the return of franchise favorites David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and Jamie Kennedy, all while introducing Laurie Metcalf and Sarah Michelle Gellar in supporting roles.

‘Scream 3’

Scream 3 saw Craven try to achieve the trifecta of amazing horror flicks, but he had less stellar results this time around. While many cast members return, the story calls back and retcons some things in Scream, which is controversial to many. However, it’s still a piece of the franchise’s history, so fans should tune in if they want the full picture.

Other Titles Leaving in April

Leaving 4/15/20:

21 & Over

Leaving 4/16/20:

Lost Girl: Season 1-5

Leaving 4/17/20:

Big Fat Liar

Leaving 4/19/20:

The Longest Yard

Leaving 4/24/20:

The Ugly Truth

Leaving 4/29/20:

National Treasure

Leaving 4/30/20:

A Cinderella Story

A Little Princess

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Crash

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Good Burger

GoodFellas

The Hangover

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in TrainingPolice Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Rounders

The Shawshank Redemption

Space Jam

Spy Kids

Step Brothers

Strictly Ballroom

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

True Grit