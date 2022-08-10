Netflix Movie Sees Massive Surge in Global Streaming Viewership

It's the movie Netflix audiences cannot get enough of. While global productions are having a moment on Netflix, the Huffington Post reports that several movies, including Purple Hearts, The Gray Man, and Recurrence, are climbing Netflix's charts. Purple Hearts, in particular,

is doing pretty significant numbers for the streaming service and is dominating the charts around the world.

On the streaming service's official Global Top 10 list, Purple Hearts is securely in the first spot. After being in the Top 10 for two weeks, Purple Hearts has been watched for over 100 million hours. For reference, the next film on the list, The Gray Man, has over 38 million hours viewed. In addition to being the number one movie in the United States, it also holds that spot in Argentina, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, Egypt, South Africa, Turkey, Vietnam, Australia, and several more countries.

Purple Hearts is about a struggling musician and a Marine who decide to marry for the military benefits. However, they end up finding a genuine love connection. The film stars former Disney star Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine. Carson pulled triple-duty for the film, not only starring as Cassie but also serving as an executive producer and songwriter. During an interview with PEOPLE, Carson described juggling all of these different roles as "fulfilling."

"I think I've been really lucky that a lot of the projects that I have been a part of have allowed me to do everything that I love as an artist," the Descendants star said of her latest project. "And this one, in particular, went kind of a step further, because I've always been in love with storytelling, and to be a part of storytelling from every aspect, from behind the scenes as a producer to physical storytelling as an actress to storytelling through song, was incredibly fulfilling."

Another film, Recurrence currently holds the third spot on Netflix's Top 10 list for non-English films. Recurrence, an Argentine crime thriller follows an ex-cop, played by Luisana Lopilato, who returns to a small town in the South American country after getting tangled up in a murder case. The movie has already been watched for over 11 million hours by fans across the world. It's also in the Top 10 list when it comes to viewership in specific countries including Argentina, Costa Rica, Mexico, Belgium, Italy, France, Greece, Morocco, South Korea, and many others. Thanks to its success around the world, Netflix is pulling in some big numbers when it comes to global viewership.