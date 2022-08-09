Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (August 8)

New titles are dropping in the Netflix streaming library this week. After kick starting the month with some big names, such as The Sandman, the streamer is keeping the momentum going as it adds 18 new titles from its August 2022 content list. Of the new additions, all but two – The Nice Guys and Dope – are Netflix original series, films, and specials, including perhaps the most anticipated addition of the week, Locke & Key Season 3. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Team Zenko Go: Season 2' Niah, Ari, Ellie, and Jax, are back in action and helping save the town of Harmony Harbor when Team Zenko Go returns for its second season on Money, Aug. 8. The Netflix Family title follows a squad of kids who go undercover to help others and squash their town's problems in secret. In Season 2, the kid heroes will face runaway robo-dogs, sleepwalking uncles, and troublesome tots. prevnext

'Indian Matchmaking: Season 2' Singles from around the world will put their love lives in the hands of an expert when Indian Matchmaking returns to Netflix. Returning on Wednesday, Aug. 10 despite intense backlash, Indian Matchmaking stars elite Indian matchmaker Sima Taparia, who gets to know a number of single millennials – "from Houston to Chicago to Mumbai" – who are over app dating, and want to try more traditional methods of meeting romantic partners, including arranged marriages. In Season 2, Taparia will help a new group of eligible, eccentric and eager clients find their future spouses. prevnext

'Locke & Key: Season 3' Netflix is heading back to Keyhouse a final time. On Wednesday, the streamer is set to debut the third and final season of Locke & Key. An adaptation of Joe Hill's best-selling comic book series of the same name, the Netflix original series follows the Locke siblings as they move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, in Massachusetts following the gruesome murder of their father. As they adjust to their new surroundings, they discover that the house conceals magical keys that may be connected to their father's death and that give them various powers and abilities. Locke & Key stars Jackson Robert Scott as Bode Locke, Connor Jessup as Tyler Locke, Emilia Jones as Kinsey Locke, and Darby Stanchfield as Nina Locke. In Season 3, the Locke family "uncovers more magic as they face a demonic new foe who's dead-set on possessing the keys." prevnext

'13: The Musical' More than a decade after it debuted on Broadway, 13 is coming to Netflix. On Friday Aug. 12, the streamer is set to drop 13: The Musical, a musical coming-of-age comedy-drama film adapted from Robert Horn, Jason Robert Brown, and Dan Elish's 2007 musical of the same name. The movie, a Netflix original, follows Evan Goldman, a 12-year-old boy who, after moving from New York to Indiana in the wake of his parents' divorce, is determined to throw the best bar mitzvah ever. The musical features music and lyrics by three-time Tony winner Jason Robert Brown and stars Orange Is the New Black actor Eli Golden as the lead along with Debra Messing, Peter Hermann Josh Peck, Rhea Perlman, Gabriella Uhl, Ramon Reed, JD McCrary, Frankie McNellis, Lindsey Blackwell, and Jonathan Lengel. prevnext

'Day Shift' Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg are hunting vampires when Day Shift arrives in the streaming library on Friday. The vampire action comedy film, based on Tyler Tice's story, follows Foxx's Bud Jablonski, a blue collar dad trying to provide a goo life for his daughter. However, his San Fernando pool cleaning job is anything but mundane, as it is really a front for his true job – hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters. Day Shift marks J.J. Perry's directorial debut. Along with Foxx and Snoop Dogg, the film stars Dave Franco, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Meagan Good, Karla Souza, Steve Howey, and Scott Adkins. prevnext

What else is being added this week? Avail. 8/8/22

Code Name: Emperor – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 8/9/22

I Just Killed My Dad – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Nice Guys Avail. 8/10/22

Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Heartsong – NETFLIX FILM

Instant Dream Home – NETFLIX SERIES

Iron Chef Brazil – NETFLIX SERIES

School Tales The Series – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 8/11/22

Dope

DOTA: Dragon's Blood: Book 3 – NETFLIX ANIME

Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 8/12/22

A Model Family – NETFLIX SERIES

Never Have I Ever: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES prevnext