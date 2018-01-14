Netflix Users Don’t Want ‘Master of None’ Cancelled After Aziz Ansari Allegation

Master of None fans were rocked when co-creator/star Aziz Ansari was accused of sexually assaulting a photographer. Now, they’re begging for Netflix not to cancel the acclaimed comedy series.

An unnamed photographer shared her story of a 2017 date with Ansari that allegedly ended with the Parks and Recreation alum repeatedly forcing himself on her despite numerous cues that she was uncomfortable and wanted him to stop. In the interview with Babe, the woman shared a graphic story detailing Ansari’s alleged actions along with photo and text message corroboration.

For Netflix users, this allegation echoed similar scandals with House of Cards star Kevin Spacey, comedian Louis C.K. and The Ranch actor Danny Masterson. Spacey and Masterson were cut from their shows, and C.K.’s second comedy special for the service was scrapped.

While users were fairly adamant these men be fired, a swell of support for Ansari and Master of None is surprisingly growing on Twitter.

The main outcry from fans is that they are just stressed at the idea of losing a beloved show. Some are noting that Ansari has not confessed to or been tried in court for the assault.

@netflix please don’t cancel “Master of None” because @azizansari has not been found guilty of anything, we need to stop taking the livelihoods of people who have not been found guilty🙏🏾 #AzizAnsari — KhanyiTheGreat (@AfroButhelezi) January 14, 2018

Shit is unfortunate I think he’s hilarious on tv if they cancel master of none imma be stressed — Joseph (@JustKnowJoe_) January 14, 2018

Others note that the show should live on due to its contributions from those besides Ansari, such as Lena Waithe and Alan Yang. Others offered that the show be cancelled and those creatives get new Netflix projects.

They probably gonna cancel “Master of None”. That would suck cause that was a good look for more than just Aziz. — No Wahala Formed Against Me (@MathyuDrakohM) January 14, 2018

They should cancel the master of none and give Denise her own show. That episode about her was the best one. — Prince MONONOKE (@futuretamazight) January 14, 2018

Regardless of if the show gets cancelled or not, the allegations have changed the way many will view the show from now on.

This is disappointing on so many levels. I was a huge fan of Aziz Ansari and Master of None. I won’t be able to see him and his work the same way ever again. My heart goes out to that poor girl. https://t.co/G9uiC2FLSj — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) January 14, 2018

Ansari has not yet publicly commented on the allegation. However, when the accuser originally confronted him about the night in question, he allegedly texted her saying “I’m so sad to hear this. All I can say is, it would never be my intention to make you or anyone feel the way you described. Clearly, I misread things in the moment and I’m truly sorry.”