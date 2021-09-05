Netflix Star Hopes Her Canceled Series Could Return

✖

Netflix cancellations happen nearly every week, but not too often that a Netflix show is revived following cancellation. Of course, there are exceptions, with Tuca & Bertie and One Day at a Time being saved by broadcast networks and Netflix reversing their own Lucifer cancellation. Now fans of Love have a glimmer of hope it could one day join that list of shows. Gillian Jacobs, who starred in the three-season romantic comedy, is hoping her series will eventually get the same treatment.

Jacobs, 38, recently chatted with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss her career and involvement in Netflix's Fear Street horror movie trilogy. The conversation soon turned to Love, with interviewer Brian Davids asking if she wanted the show to continue initially or be revived now.

"Aww, I really do miss playing that character (Mickey Dobbs)," Jacobs said. "So I would love to get a chance to play Mickey again, whether it be a movie or whatever. It's not up to me, but I will say that I miss playing Mickey."

She has much affection for the role, which was the female lead opposite Paul Rust's Gus Cruikshank, but she notes no revival talks have happened. Davids asked if co-creators Rust and Lesley Arfin had called her during the pandemic to float the idea around, and she said no. "I haven't gotten that call yet, but it's one I would love to get," she said with a laugh.

Love premiered on Feb. 19, 2016, and was seemingly a solid success for the streaming service. It received two more seasons, with Season 3 dropping on March 9, 2018. Shortly before Season 3 premiered, Netflix confirmed the show was wrapped with the new installment. The tone of the show taking its final bow seemed to be a positive one, with both parties seemingly thankful for the three-season partnership.

"I am really excited about the third season of Love. I think it is our sweetest, funniest season and ends our story in a beautiful way," Judd Apatow, who served as co-creator and executive producer, said at the time.

Cindy Holland, who was Netflix's VP of original series at the time, added, "We couldn't have hoped for better companions to go on this journey of Love with than the incomparable Judd Apatow, Gillian Jacobs, Paul Rust, Lesley Arfin and the rest of the fantastic cast and crew who have brought this special series to life. Over three seasons, viewers around the world have laughed, cringed, and cried with Mickey and Gus, and we are excited to share this concluding journey with their fans."