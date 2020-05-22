✖

Tuca & Bertie, the critically acclaimed animated series starring comedian Tiffany Haddish, has been given another life line. On Friday, Adult Swim revived the show for a second season, less than a year after Netflix canceled the series. The show is the brainchild of cartoonist Lisa Hanawalt, who is also a producer on Netflix's other critically beloved adult animated series, BoJack Horseman.

Adult Swim put in a 10-episode order for the new show, reports Variety. The new episodes will air next year, giving newcomers plenty of time to watch the first season, which will remain on Netflix. Adult Swim will have domestic rights for the second season. Tuca & Bertie is produced by Michael Eisner's Tormate Company with Brave Dummy, Boxer vs. Raptor and ShadowMachine.

"I've been a fan of Adult Swim shows since my teens, so I’m thrilled to bring my beloved fowl to the party and be a new voice for a fresh decade of absurd, irreverent, yet heartwarming adult animation," Hanawalt said in a statement. She also shared the news on Twitter. "HAPPY FRIDAY :)))))))))))))))))))))))) TUCA & BERTIE IS COMING BACK !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" she excitedly wrote, alongside a teaser poster.

Tuca & Bertie centers on two birth women voiced by Haddish and Ali Wong. The have two very different personalities, but are now stuck living in the same apartment building. The Walking Dead's Steven Yeun co-stars as Speckle, Bertie's boyfriend. The rest of the all-star cast includes Nicole Byer, Richard E. Grant, John Early, Reggie Watts, Shamir Bailey, Jennifer Lewis and Kate Berland. Awkwafina, Tig Notaro, Michelle Dockery, Laverne Cox, Jane Lynch, Taraji P. Henson, Tessa Thompson and Isabella Rossellini all made guest appearances in the first season.

The series debuted on Netflix in May 2019 and quickly found fans among critics and Netflix viewers. Although the show was canceled in July, Tuca & Bertie was not forgotten and landed on several "best of" lists at the end of 2019. In August 2019, Haddish told critics the show was "close to me" and she teased "it might end up somewhere else."

Tuca & Bertie is not the first beloved Netflix show to find a new home after surprisingly being canceled. The 2017 One Day At A Time reboot was canceled after only three seasons, but Pop revived it for a fourth season. One Day at a Time also airs on TV Land. The show's fourth season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, although an animated special will air on June 19 at 9:30 p.m. ET to wrap up the story.