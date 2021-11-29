Netflix Is Losing a Beloved Medical Drama Series in December

Netflix may be in the spirit of giving, but as the streamer fills stockings with a mass amount of new titles in December, it will also be saying goodbye to one fan-favorite series. The streaming giant, known for its expansive catalog of titles, will be parting ways with all six seasons of Private Practice, the Kate Walsh-starring Grey’s Anatomy spinoff.

Netflix confirmed the medical drama’s departure from the streaming library in late November as it released the full list of incoming and outgoing titles for December 2021. Among the dozens of titles set to leave next month, it was confirmed that Private Practice will exit on Tuesday, Dec. 21, meaning fans of the show now have under a month to fit in a final binge. Also leaving on that date is the film Jacob’s Ladder. Flagship series Grey’s Anatomy, meanwhile, is set to remain on the streaming platform.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Originally debuting on ABC back in 2007, Private Practice centers around Walsh’s Dr. Addison Montgomery. The series follows Addison’s life as she works at Seaside Health & Wellness Center in Los Angeles. The series was created by Shonda Rhimes and also stars Tim Daly, Audra McDonald, Paul Adelstein, KaDee Strickland, Chris Lowell, and Taye Diggs, among others. It ran for a total of 111 episodes before ending in 2013.

Fans were first introduced to Walsh’s Addison, a world-class neonatal surgeon, on Grey’s at the end of Season 1 as Derek Shepherd’s wife. Although she later left the show to join Private Practice, she continued to make a handful of appearance on Grey’s over the years through Season 8. She returned to the show for a multi-episode story arc in October of this year, telling fans at the time that she was “so excited to be home again.”

While Private Practice is leaving Netflix, fans of the series aren’t completely out of luck. All seasons of the medical drama are currently available for streaming on Hulu, which you can sign up for by clicking here. Grey’s, meanwhile, appears to be set to stay on Netflix. The hit show was renewed for an 18th season by ABC back in May, meaning fans can likely expect more episodes to arrive on the streaming platform in the future. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest streaming updates.