Is ‘How to Get Away with Murder’ Leaving Netflix?

How to Get Away With Murder‘s time on Netflix could soon be coming to an end. The Viola Davis-starring ABC legal drama has been a staple on Netflix for years now, with the show’s complete six seasons available for streaming on the platform — though concern over the show’s fate on Netflix has recently been sparked.

In recent weeks, more and more Disney-owned titles have been pulled from Netflix in favor of the company’s own streaming services, including Disney+ for family-friendly titles and Hulu for titles targeted at mature audiences. The most recent example came last month when Comicbook.com reported that all of Netflix’s original Marvel shows – including Daredevil (Seasons 1-3), Jessica Jones (Seasons 1-3), Luke Cage (Seasons 1-2), Iron Fist (Seasons 1-2), The Defenders (Limited Series), and The Punisher (Seasons 1-2) – were being removed from the streaming platform. It was later confirmed just hours after they disappeared from the Netflix library that the titles would be available for streaming on Disney+ beginning March 16th in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. Similar moves have been made with other titles, with nearly all of Dinsey’s animated films now nonexistent on Netflix, their former streaming home.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, the exodus of Disney-owned titles from Netflix may not be too worrisome for How to Get Away with Murder‘s fate on the streamer. The hit series is produced by Shonda Rhimes under Rhimes’s Shondaland production company. Rhimes and Shondaland notably have a deep relationship with the streamer, and in 2021, Rhimes extended her and expanded her deal at the streamer. Rhimes’ deep ties with the streamer, a deal that has brought forth numerous titles under the Shondaland name, could help extend How to Get Away With Murder‘s longevity on the streamer. It is important to note, however, that those ties may not be a saving grace, as several of Disney’s Ryan Murphy shows have left or are set to leave Netflix despite his deal with the company.

How to Get Away With Murder centers around Davis’ Annalise Keating, a law professor at a prestigious Philadelphia university who, along with five of her students, becomes entwined in a murder plot. In addition to Davis, the show starred Alfred Enoch, Jack Falahee, Aja Naomi King, Matt McGorry, and Karla Souza. The series premiered on ABC in 2014 and ran for six seasons before concluding in 2020. All six seasons are currently available for streaming on Netflix. Fans will ultimately have to wait and see if the show is eventually pulled from the streamer and moved to a different streaming home.