Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (April 18)

Netflix’s content catalog is continuing to grow, with three new titles debuting on the streamer this weekend.

This weekend’s additions, all of which are Netflix originals, join the long list of other TV series and moves added so far in April 2025, with favorites like The Breakfast Club, Matilda, and more already streaming.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

iHostage

Play video

Premiere Date: Friday, April 18

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “iHostage is a gripping thriller inspired by the shocking 2022 hostage crisis at Amsterdam’s Apple Store. Directed by Bobby Boermans (The Golden Hour, Mocro Maffia) and written by Simon de Waal (The Golden Hour, Sleepers), the film follows a Bulgarian man caught in a life-threatening ordeal as an armed assailant holds the building’s occupants hostage. Through the eyes of the attacker, the hostages, and the first responders, iHostage delivers a tense and emotional tale of courage, survival, and the lasting impact of terror.”

Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror

Play video

Premiere Date: Friday, April 18

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “This gripping documentary revisits the shocking 1995 bombing of an Oklahoma City federal building, the deadliest act of domestic terrorism in US history.”

Heavenly Ever After

Play video

Premiere Date: Friday, April 19

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “After life’s ups and downs, a loving couple separated by death reunites in heaven — only to discover he’s in his thirties while she’s in her eighties.”

What’s leaving Netflix this weekend?

Netflix isn’t saying goodbye to any titles this weekend, meaning it’s the perfect time for subscribers to fit in a final watch of the titles about to leave the platform before April is over.

Leaving 4/21/25

No Hard Feelings

Leaving 4/24/25

Minions

Leaving 4/29/25

Patriots Day

What was added this week?

Avail. 4/15/25

The Glass Dome (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES

Young Sheldon: Season 7

Avail. 4/16/25

Baby Mama

The Diamond Heist (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

I Am Not Mendoza (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

Project UFO (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 4/17/25

Istanbul Encyclopedia (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Ransom Canyon — NETFLIX SERIES