Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (April 18)

Netflix’s content catalog is continuing to grow, with three new titles debuting on the streamer this weekend.
This weekend’s additions, all of which are Netflix originals, join the long list of other TV series and moves added so far in April 2025, with favorites like The Breakfast Club, Matilda, and more already streaming.
iHostage
Premiere Date: Friday, April 18
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: “iHostage is a gripping thriller inspired by the shocking 2022 hostage crisis at Amsterdam’s Apple Store. Directed by Bobby Boermans (The Golden Hour, Mocro Maffia) and written by Simon de Waal (The Golden Hour, Sleepers), the film follows a Bulgarian man caught in a life-threatening ordeal as an armed assailant holds the building’s occupants hostage. Through the eyes of the attacker, the hostages, and the first responders, iHostage delivers a tense and emotional tale of courage, survival, and the lasting impact of terror.”
Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror
Premiere Date: Friday, April 18
Type: Netflix Documentary
Synopsis: “This gripping documentary revisits the shocking 1995 bombing of an Oklahoma City federal building, the deadliest act of domestic terrorism in US history.”
Heavenly Ever After
Premiere Date: Friday, April 19
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: “After life’s ups and downs, a loving couple separated by death reunites in heaven — only to discover he’s in his thirties while she’s in her eighties.”
What’s leaving Netflix this weekend?
Netflix isn’t saying goodbye to any titles this weekend, meaning it’s the perfect time for subscribers to fit in a final watch of the titles about to leave the platform before April is over.
Leaving 4/21/25
No Hard Feelings
Leaving 4/24/25
Minions
Leaving 4/29/25
Patriots Day
What was added this week?
Avail. 4/15/25
The Glass Dome (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES
Young Sheldon: Season 7
Avail. 4/16/25
Baby Mama
The Diamond Heist (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
I Am Not Mendoza (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
Project UFO (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 4/17/25
Istanbul Encyclopedia (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Ransom Canyon — NETFLIX SERIES