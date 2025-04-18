David Spade Sets New Standup Comedy Special

David Spade is making his return to the stand-up stage.

The Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actor/comedian will star in a new comedy special for Prime Video, David Spade: Dandelion.

The special is set to debut on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on Tuesday, May 6 and will mark marks Spade’s first for the streamer and his first since 2022’s Nothing Personal. In addition to starring, Spade also directed and produced. Marc Gurvitz, Alex Murray and John Irwin also serve as producers.

“With signature sardonic takes on the perils of flying, charity auctions, and the evolution of porn, Spade is sharper and funnier than ever in Dandelion,” a synopsis for the special reads. “Now, it’s time for Spade to make a triumphant return to the stage in his highly-anticipated fourth comedy special.”

Dandelion will bring Spade’s total number of comedy specials up to four following HBO’s Take the Hit (1998), Comedy Central’s My Fake Problems (2014), and Netflix’s Nothing Personal (2022).

The comedian rose to fame as a writer and cast member on the NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live. Following his tenure on SNL from 1990 to 1996, Spade transitioned into film and television, starring in classics like Tommy Boy, Black Sheep, The Emperor’s New Groove, Joe Dirt, and the sitcom Just Shoot Me!. He can next be seen in Busboys, an upcoming comedy starring Spade and Theo Von as “two friends who “think becoming waiters will solve all of their problems. They are wrong.” Spade and Von wrote the film, which recently wrapped production, and also produce.

Outside of acting, Spade co-hosts the podcast Fly on the Wall alongside fellow SNL alum Dana Carvey. Launched in 2022, the podcast has featured guests including Sir Paul McCartney, Lorne Michaels, Jimmy Fallon, Martin Short, Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, Molly Shannon, and Tom Hanks. New episodes are released every Wednesday. Spade and Carvey also co-host its spin-off pop culture podcast Superfly.

David Spade: Dandelion launches on Prime Video on May 6.