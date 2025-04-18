Is a Fan-Favorite ‘NCIS’ Couple Reuniting?

It seems a fan-favorite NCIS couple is finally reuniting very soon.

Entertainment Tonight has released the first teaser from the upcoming spinoff NCIS: Tony & Ziva.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Announced in February 2024, Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo will reprise their roles as Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David for the new series, premiering this fall on Paramount+. It will mark the first time fans will be seeing “Tiva” together since de Pablo’s exit during Season 11 in October 2013. Tony & Ziva will see the titular characters on the run across Europe with their tween daughter Tali (Isla Gie) after an attack at Tony’s security company.

Play video

The brief teaser, which gives fans a look at Tony and Ziva in action and includes a fun McGee name drop, comes just after Paramount+ dropped the first photos from the new series. The streamer also revealed that NCIS: Tony & Ziva will premiere this fall. An exact premiere date has yet to be announced. Fans can catch the full trailer for the first time during the NCS Season 22 finale on Monday, May 5 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

Per Paramount+, NCIS: Tony & Ziva “picks up after Ziva’s supposed death when Tony left the NCIS team to go raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with NCIS before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris. Since then — and where we find them in NCIS: Tony & Ziva — Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali, together. When Tony’s security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them, and maybe even learn to trust each other again so they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after.”

L-R Cote de Pablo as Ziva David, Michael Weatherly as Tony Dinozzo and Isla Gie as Tali in NCIS: Tony & Ziva, episode 1, season 1, airing on Paramount+ 2025. Photo Credit: Marcell Piti/Paramount+

The cast also includes Amita Suman, Maximilian Osinski, Lara Rossi, Nassima Benchicou, Julian Ovenden, Terence Maynard, and James D’Arcy. Weatherly and de Pablo serve as executive producers alongside showrunner John McNamara, Laurie Lieser, Christina Strain, Shelley Meals, and Mairzee Almas. CBS Studios produced NCIS: Tony & Ziva.

More information surrounding NCIS: Tony & Ziva’s premiere date should be announced in the coming months. Filming on the 10-episode first season wrapped earlier this year, so it shouldn’t be long until fans know for sure when they’ll be reunited with Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David. Keep a lookout for the first trailer, airing during the NCIS season finale on Monday, May 5 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.