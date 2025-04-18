‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Creator Says Fans Will ‘Have Questions’ After Series Finale

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 finale is just a few weeks away, but fans hoping for a neatly wrapped story to June Osbourne and her plight against Gilead may be left disappointed.

Teasing the last batch of episodes in a recent interview with Us Weekly, series creator Bruce Miller revealed that the Hulu original series, based on the Margaret Atwood novel of the same name, will leave fans with “questions.”

“I hope [viewers] have questions when the show ends,” Miller said, explaining that Atwood’s novel “is way too complicated to tie up neatly” on screen. “When I read the book I had a million questions at the end. So I hope if we’re doing justice to the story told in the book, certainly you’ll have questions at the end.”

The Handmaid’s Tale premiered on Hulu in 2017 and takes place in Gilead, the totalitarian patriarchal theocracy that rules over what was once the United States. The show largely centers around June, a handmaid, or woman forced to bear children with high-ranking men, and her fight against the Republic of Gilead.

In the sixth and final season of the Emmy-winning drama series, June is pulled back into the fight to take down Gilead, with Luke and Moira joining the resistance. Meanwhile, “Serena tries to reform Gilead while Commander Lawrence and Aunt Lydia reckon with what they have wrought, and Nick faces challenging tests of character,” per the official synopsis.

While series finales typically try to wrap up any loose ends, The Handmaid’s Tale leaving a few questions unanswered isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Although the series is set to wrap up its six-season run next month, the story of Gilead will continue in Hulu’s upcoming sequel series The Testaments, based on Atwood’s 2019 novel of the same name. The upcoming series is set 15 years after the events of Atwood’s original novel and centers around a new generation of Gilead women, including June’s daughter Hannah/Agnes, amid the continued fight against the totalitarian society.

Created by Miller, who executive produces alongside Warren Littlefield and Elisabeth Moss, The Testaments will star Ann Dowd, Chase Infiniti, Lucy Halliday, Mabel Li, Amy Seimetz, Brad Alexander, Zarrin Darnell-Martin, Eva Foote, Isolde Ardies, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Birva Pandya, and Kira Guloien.

The sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale is currently airing on Hulu, with new episodes dropping weekly on Tuesdays leading up to the series finale on Tuesday, May 27. The Testaments is currently in production in Toronto.