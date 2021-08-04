Mary Elizabeth Winstead Takes on Killer Assassin Role in First Trailer for Netflix's 'Kate'

✖

The first trailer for Netflix's new action movie Kate is here, and it gives fans a high-energy look at Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Birds of Prey) in the role killer assassin role. The story follows Winstead's character, Kate, a "meticulous and preternaturally skilled" hired gun who is "the perfect specimen of a finely tuned assassin at the height of her game." Kate's reign comes under fire though, when she "uncharacteristically blows an assignment targeting a member of the yakuza in Tokyo."

Kate soon "discovers she's been poisoned," and the deadly serum will cause "a brutally slow execution." This, she learns, "gives her less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her killers." As Kate's "body swiftly deteriorates" she "forms an unlikely bond with the teenage daughter of one of her past victims." If what we see in the new trailer is a good indication, Kate's race against the clock will leave a trail of bodies and bullet cases all the way to her grave. Or will it...? We'll just have to wait to find out when Kate debuts on Netflix on Sept. 10. Notably, Kate will not only debut on the streaming service but will also open in select theaters the same day of its release.

In addition to Winstead, Kate also stars Woody Harrelson, who appears to be Kate's only friend and confidant, and newcomer Miku Martineau as the young girl who Kate takes along on her "furious pursuit of one last self-appointed job." Kate is directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan (The Huntsman: Winter's War), and written by Umair Aleem, who write the 2015 Bruce Willis action thriller Extraction.

Among the list of producers on Kate is David Leitch, who is most well known for his work on the John Wick films, as well as directing Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. There are certainly some noticeable aesthetic similarities to Atomic Blonde in the Kate trailer, but it also bears a slight resemblance to the Crank Movies, which star Jason Statham. In the first Crank, which was released in 2006, Statham's character — British hitman Chev Chelios — is poisoned and must keep his adrenaline flowing if he wants to live. He ultimately made it out alive, but only time will tell if Winstead's Kate meets a similar fate.