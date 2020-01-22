‘Kung Fu’ Movie Remake in the Works From ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Director David Leitch

Big movie news was announced today, as it’s been reported that Hobbs & Shaw director David Leitch is working on a remake of the classic TV series, Kung Fu. According to Deadline, Universal Pictures has optioned the rights to the 1972 TV series, which will be turned into a modernized version of the story with Leitch signed on to direct.

A writer for the film has not been announced, but the outlet reports that producers are actively searching for one. The classic series starred the late David Carradine as martial arts master Kwai Chang Caine, who left China after his master was killed. He went on to spend a lot of time in the Old West, roaming around and helping those in need of a defender. Caine also faced significant race-related attacks, as well as having to fight off assassins. He always remained peaceful, unless provoked to defend himself or others.

In addition to his work on Hobbs & Shaw, Leitch is also known for co-directing the first John Wick film, as well as the Charlize Theron 2017 action flick, Atomic Blonde, and Deadpool 2.

Prior to his work behind the camera, Leitch worked as a stuntman for nearly two decades, having credits in films such as Blade, The Matrix Reloaded/Revolutions, V for Vendetta, 300, and X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

In a 2019 interview with /Film, Leitch opened up about making Hobbs & Shaw, and spoke about what it’s like working with a star like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who has so many skills when it comes to performing in an action movie.

“I think the question is, what can’t you do with this guy?” Leitch quipped. “Look, we set out to make something that was fun, bombastic, and big, and unapologetic, in terms of size and scope. We wanted to have fun. The Fast movies have had so many incarnations now, and they got more outrageous as they went along. I think everyone embraced what it is, and to deliver big summer fun.”

As far as any lines he won’t cross, or “jump-the-shark” moments, Leitch said, “Well, I like that you said that because the appetite for superhero movies has obviously never been greater. People keep seeing these massive set pieces, buildings exploding, and worlds colliding, and I thought, what other universe can you really do that in except those movies? So, putting it towards a superhero movie but not quite being a superhero movie was definitely discussed and was definitely the idea. People want to see this stuff, and you want to go to the cinema to see that stuff. How do we make this franchise work between a superhero movie and a Fast universe?”

At this time, the Kung Fu movie does not have a projected release date.