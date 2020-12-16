Everything Coming to Netflix in January 2021
As the holidays fade and we cautiously wade into the more hopeful waters of 2021, Netflix has big plans to drop a ton of new movies and TV shows onto its streaming platform. While some titles will drop on January 1, others will forge their way onto the streaming giant throughout the month. Keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series — like Cobra Kai! — and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in January, head over to see what's on the chopping block. With streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in January.
COMING 1/1
Dream Home Makeover: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Headspace Guide to Meditation -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Minimalists: Less Is Now -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Monarca: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
What Happened to Mr. Cha? -- NETFLIX FILM
17 Again (2009)
30 Minutes or Less (2011)
Abby Hatcher: Season 1
Blue Streak (1999)
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Can't Hardly Wait (1998)
Catch Me If You Can (2002)
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)
Cool Hand Luke (1967)
The Creative Brain (2019)
The Departed (2006)
Enter the Dragon (1973)
Gimme Shelter (2013)
Good Hair (2010)
Goodfellas (1990)
Gothika (2003)
The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2
Into the Wild (2007)
Julie & Julia (2009)
Mud (2012)
Mystic Pizza (1988)
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)
Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)
Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)
Sex and the City 2 (2010)
Sherlock Holmes (2009)
Striptease (1996)
Superbad (2007)
What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)
COMING 1/2 - 1/10
Avail. 1/2/20:
Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 1/5/20:
Gabby's Dollhouse -- NETFLIX FAMILY
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
History of Swear Words -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
LA's Finest: Season 1
¡Nailed It! México: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 1/6/20:
Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina -- NETFLIX FILM
Surviving Death -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Tony Parker: The Final Shot -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 1/7/20:
Pieces of a Woman -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 1/8/20:
Charming -- NETFLIX FILM
The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2 -- NETFLIX ANIME
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lupin -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Pretend It’s a City -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Stuck Apart (Azizler) -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 1/10/20:
Spring Breakers (2012)
COMING 1/11 - 1/19
Avail. 1/11/20:
CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Intouchables (2011)
Avail. 1/12/20:
Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4
Avail. 1/13/20:
An Imperfect Murder
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 1/15/20:
Bling Empire -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Carmen Sandiego: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Disenchantment: Part 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro) -- NETFLIX FILM
Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3
Hook (1991)
Kuroko's Basketball: Season 1
The Magicians: Season 5
Outside the Wire -- NETFLIX FILM
Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)
Pinkfong & Baby Shark's Space Adventure (2019)
Avail. 1/16/20:
A Monster Calls (2016)
Radium Girls (2020)
Avail. 1/18/20:
Homefront (2013)
Avail. 1/19/20:
Hello Ninja: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
COMING 1/20 - 1/31
Avail. 1/20/20:
Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos) -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sightless (2020)
Spycraft -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 1/21/20:
Call My Agent!: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 1/22/20:
Blown Away: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Busted!: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fate: The Winx Saga -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero) -- NETFLIX FILM
The White Tiger -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 1/23/20:
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 1/26/20:
Go Dog Go -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 1/27/20:
Accomplice
Penguin Bloom -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 1/29/20:
Below Zero (Bajocero) -- NETFLIX FILM
The Dig -- NETFLIX FILM
Finding 'Ohana -- NETFLIX FILM
We Are: The Brooklyn Saints -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 1/31/20:
Fatima (2020)
COMING SOON:
50M2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Bonding: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Cobra Kai: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
June & Kopi -- NETFLIX FILM
The Netflix Afterparty -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
