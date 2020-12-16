Everything Coming to Netflix in January 2021

As the holidays fade and we cautiously wade into the more hopeful waters of 2021, Netflix has big plans to drop a ton of new movies and TV shows onto its streaming platform. While some titles will drop on January 1, others will forge their way onto the streaming giant throughout the month. Keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series — like Cobra Kai! — and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed. Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in January, head over to see what's on the chopping block. With streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in January.

COMING 1/1 Dream Home Makeover: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Headspace Guide to Meditation -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL The Minimalists: Less Is Now -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Monarca: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL What Happened to Mr. Cha? -- NETFLIX FILM 17 Again (2009) 30 Minutes or Less (2011) Abby Hatcher: Season 1 Blue Streak (1999) Bonnie and Clyde (1967) Can't Hardly Wait (1998) Catch Me If You Can (2002) Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009) Cool Hand Luke (1967) The Creative Brain (2019) The Departed (2006) Enter the Dragon (1973) Gimme Shelter (2013) Good Hair (2010) Goodfellas (1990) Gothika (2003) The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2 Into the Wild (2007) Julie & Julia (2009) Mud (2012) Mystic Pizza (1988) The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987) Sex and the City: The Movie (2008) Sex and the City 2 (2010) Sherlock Holmes (2009) Striptease (1996) Superbad (2007) What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

COMING 1/2 - 1/10 Avail. 1/2/20: Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 1/5/20: Gabby's Dollhouse -- NETFLIX FAMILY The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011) History of Swear Words -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL LA's Finest: Season 1 ¡Nailed It! México: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 1/6/20: Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina -- NETFLIX FILM Surviving Death -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Tony Parker: The Final Shot -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 1/7/20: Pieces of a Woman -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 1/8/20: Charming -- NETFLIX FILM The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2 -- NETFLIX ANIME Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: Season 5 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Lupin -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival -- NETFLIX FAMILY Pretend It's a City -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Stuck Apart (Azizler) -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 1/10/20: Spring Breakers (2012)

COMING 1/11 - 1/19 Avail. 1/11/20: CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY The Intouchables (2011) Avail. 1/12/20: Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4 Avail. 1/13/20: An Imperfect Murder Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 1/15/20: Bling Empire -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Carmen Sandiego: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Disenchantment: Part 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro) -- NETFLIX FILM Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3 Hook (1991) Kuroko's Basketball: Season 1 The Magicians: Season 5 Outside the Wire -- NETFLIX FILM Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014) Pinkfong & Baby Shark's Space Adventure (2019) Avail. 1/16/20: A Monster Calls (2016) Radium Girls (2020) Avail. 1/18/20: Homefront (2013) Avail. 1/19/20: Hello Ninja: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

COMING 1/20 - 1/31 Avail. 1/20/20: Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos) -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Sightless (2020) Spycraft -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 1/21/20: Call My Agent!: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 1/22/20: Blown Away: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Busted!: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Fate: The Winx Saga -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY So My Grandma's a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero) -- NETFLIX FILM The White Tiger -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 1/23/20: Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 1/26/20: Go Dog Go -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 1/27/20: Accomplice Penguin Bloom -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 1/29/20: Below Zero (Bajocero) -- NETFLIX FILM The Dig -- NETFLIX FILM Finding 'Ohana -- NETFLIX FILM We Are: The Brooklyn Saints -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 1/31/20: Fatima (2020)

COMING SOON: 50M2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Bonding: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Cobra Kai: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL June & Kopi -- NETFLIX FILM The Netflix Afterparty -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

