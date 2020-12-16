Everything Coming to Netflix in January 2021

By Libby Birk

As the holidays fade and we cautiously wade into the more hopeful waters of 2021, Netflix has big plans to drop a ton of new movies and TV shows onto its streaming platform. While some titles will drop on January 1, others will forge their way onto the streaming giant throughout the month. Keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series — like Cobra Kai! — and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.

Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in January, head over to see what's on the chopping block. With streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in January.

COMING 1/1

Dream Home Makeover: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Headspace Guide to Meditation -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Minimalists: Less Is Now  -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Monarca: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

What Happened to Mr. Cha? -- NETFLIX FILM

17 Again (2009)

30 Minutes or Less (2011)

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Blue Streak (1999)

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Can't Hardly Wait (1998)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cool Hand Luke (1967)

The Creative Brain (2019)

The Departed (2006)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

Gimme Shelter (2013)

Good Hair (2010)

Goodfellas (1990)

Gothika (2003)

The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2

Into the Wild (2007)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Mud (2012)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Striptease (1996)

Superbad (2007)

What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

COMING 1/2 - 1/10

Avail. 1/2/20:

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 1/5/20:

Gabby's Dollhouse -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

History of Swear Words -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

LA's Finest: Season 1

¡Nailed It! México: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 1/6/20:

Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina -- NETFLIX FILM

Surviving Death -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Tony Parker: The Final Shot -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 1/7/20:

Pieces of a Woman -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 1/8/20:

Charming -- NETFLIX FILM

The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2 -- NETFLIX ANIME

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lupin -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Pretend It’s a City -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Stuck Apart (Azizler) -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 1/10/20:

Spring Breakers (2012)

COMING 1/11 - 1/19

Avail. 1/11/20:

CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Intouchables (2011)

Avail. 1/12/20:

Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4

Avail. 1/13/20:

An Imperfect Murder 

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 1/15/20:

Bling Empire -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Carmen Sandiego: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Disenchantment: Part 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro) -- NETFLIX FILM

Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3

Hook (1991)

Kuroko's Basketball: Season 1

The Magicians: Season 5

Outside the Wire -- NETFLIX FILM

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)

Pinkfong & Baby Shark's Space Adventure (2019)

Avail. 1/16/20:

A Monster Calls (2016)

Radium Girls (2020)

Avail. 1/18/20:

Homefront (2013)

Avail. 1/19/20:

Hello Ninja: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

COMING 1/20 - 1/31

Avail. 1/20/20:

Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos) -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sightless (2020)

Spycraft -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 1/21/20:

Call My Agent!: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 1/22/20:

Blown Away: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Busted!: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fate: The Winx Saga -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero) -- NETFLIX FILM

The White Tiger -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 1/23/20:

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 1/26/20:

Go Dog Go -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 1/27/20:

Accomplice 

Penguin Bloom -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 1/29/20:

Below Zero (Bajocero) -- NETFLIX FILM

The Dig -- NETFLIX FILM

Finding 'Ohana -- NETFLIX FILM

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 1/31/20:

Fatima (2020)

COMING SOON: 

50M2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bonding: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Cobra Kai: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

June & Kopi -- NETFLIX FILM

The Netflix Afterparty -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

BINGE-WORTHY NETFLIX ORIGINALS TO ADD TO YOUR LIST:

Before you can get your hands on those brand-new titles, check out these other new original Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.

Selena: The Series: Before she became the Queen of Tejano Music, Selena Quintanilla was a young girl from Texas with big dreams and an even bigger voice. Selena: The Series explores her journey from singing small gigs to becoming the most successful female Latin artist of all time — and the years of hard work and sacrifice the Quintanilla family navigated together. 

Selena: The Series is available to stream on Netflix now.

'THE MIDNIGHT SKY'

George Clooney stars in The Midnight Sky, a post-apocalyptic tale that follows a lonely scientist in the Arctic as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe. Clooney directs the adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s acclaimed novel Good Morning, Midnight, co-starring David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir and Tiffany Boone.

The Midnight Sky is available to stream on Netflix starting on Wednesday, Dec. 23.

'SONG EXPLODER' — VOLUME 2

Based on the acclaimed podcast of the same name, and from host Hrishikesh Hirway and Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville, each episode of Song Exploder features some of the world's greatest musicians as they reveal how they brought one of their songs to life. The series weaves together in-depth interviews, archival footage, and raw recordings as each artist breaks down their song, layer by layer, sharing intimate insight into the personal inspiration behind the music and lyrics. Featured artists in Volume 2 include Dua Lipa, The Killers, Nine Inch Nails and Natalia Lafourcade.

Volume 2 of Song Exploder is available to stream Tuesday, Dec. 15.

'THE CROWN' - SEASON 4

Season 4 of The Crown is finally streaming on Netflix, having debuted on Nov. 15. Season 4 follows, among other historical events, the arrival of Lady Diana Spencer to the British royal house and the highs and lows of her tragic love story with Prince Charles. Actress Emma Corrin plays Diana and shares plenty of screen time with Josh O'Connor as Charles and Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles. Olivia Colman stayed on as Queen Elizabeth II, as did Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret. Newcomer Gillian Anderson plays Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Seasons 1-4 of The Crown are available to stream now.

