Everything Leaving Netflix in January 2021

As we bid good riddance to 2020, Netflix has plans to remove a handful of titles from the streaming platform in January. Keep an eye on this list of Netflix content leaving the platform throughout January 2021 to make sure your favorite shows and movies are sticking around a little bit longer for you to binge during the era of social distancing. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of classics will be cut from Netflix this month, so make sure you're squeezing in a viewing or two of titles from the list below that are getting the ax. After seeing what's on the chopping block, check out the full list of dozens of fresh additional movies and TV shows headed to Netflix for the new year.

Leaving 1/1/20: Bloodsport (1988) Leaving 1/3/20: QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 2 Leaving 1/4/20: Mara (2017) Leaving 1/5/20: The Monster (2016) Leaving 1/7/20: The Tudors: Seasons 1-4 Leaving 1/8/20: Mary Poppins Returns (2018) Leaving 1/14/20: Haven: Seasons 1-5 The Master (2012) Leaving 1/15/20: A Serious Man (2009) Dallas Buyers Club (2013) Waco: Limited Series (2018) Leaving 1/16/20: Friday Night Tykes: Seasons 1-4 Leaving 1/20/20: Fireplace 4K: Classic Crackling Fireplace from Fireplace for Your Home Fireplace 4K: Crackling Birchwood from Fireplace for Your Home Fireplace for Your Home: Season Leaving 1/24/20: When Calls the Heart: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 1/26/20: We Are Your Friends (2015) Leaving 1/29/20: Swiss Army Man (2016) Leaving 1/30/20: The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014) Leaving 1/31/20: A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996) Braxton Family Values: Seasons 1-2 Death at a Funeral (2010) Employee of the Month (2006) For Colored Girls (2010) Malicious (2018) Mr. Deeds (2002) Pineapple Express (2008)

