Netflix Is Losing 2 of the Greatest TV Shows of All Time

Netflix is losing two of its most lauded TV shows this summer — the original Twilight Zone and Twin Peaks. Both shows will depart the Netflix catalog in July of 2021, the streamer confirmed this week, and fans are devastated. Those intent on watching the shows will likely be able to follow them elsewhere.

Netflix has had most of the original seasons of Twilight Zone for a while now, and the original run of Twin Peaks as well. That will change on July 1, to the disappointment of many fans and binge-watchers. Both shows come from the ViacomCBS library, although it is not clear yet if they will be available on Paramount+ or Showtime for streaming audiences. New users can get a free trial for Paramount+ here, and a free trial for Showtime here.

(Photo: Image Entertainment)

Either way, many fans will be re-watching one or both of these shows in the month left before they leave Netflix. Thankfully, both are relatively compact and easy to binge — Netflix has 138 episodes of The Twilight Zone, and is missing only Season 4 for some reason. There are only 30 episodes of the original Twin Peaks, so that one may be even faster.

Netflix made a splash as the first big subscription-based streaming service, and it retains a certain amount of clout in the "streaming wars." Seeing a show leave Netflix effectively makes it unreachable for many viewers who do not care to juggle subscriptions and hunt through various catalogs. However, as more and more companies call their licensed material home, the pool of content is shrinking.

That is likely why Netflix is invested so heavily in original content, and in this case, they have developed some very direct simulacrums. The Netflix original series Black Mirror is considered by many a direct homage to The Twilight Zone, for example. Meanwhile, Netflix has acquired Broadchurch, Hannibal and a few other mystery dramas that are often compared to Twin Peaks.

For those that want the real thing, however, The Twilight Zone is currently available on Paramount+ and will presumably stay there, along with its more recent revival. Twin Peaks is currently available on Hulu as well, but it seems safe to say that it will be back on a ViacomCBS-owned service as soon as possible. You can watch both shows on Netflix until Thursday, July 1.

