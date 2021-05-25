'Hannibal' Leaving Netflix Next Week

✖

With the remaining days of May now dwindling away, Netflix is prepping to freshen up its streaming library in June. Unfortunately, this means that the streamer is also gearing up to toss a few titles from its content catalogue. As dozens of titles drop throughout June, all three seasons of fan-favorite series Hannibal will be leaving, much to the upset of fans.

Netflix unveiled its full list of titles coming and leaving in June 2021 earlier in May. That list revealed that Hannibal Season 1-3 will depart the streamer on Friday, June 4. This means that fans have just under two weeks to fit in a final binge before the series ceases to exist on the streaming platform. At this time, a reason for Hannibal's exit hasn’t been given, though it is likely it boils down to an expiring license. The series first made its way to Netflix on June 5, 2020, and with its departure nearly a year-to-the-date later, it is likely the streamer only had a 12-month streaming license.

As Collider points out, news of the series' upcoming departure from the streaming platform is sad for more reasons than the fact that fans will have more trouble bingeing their favorite show. It had once been believed that Netflix could revive the series for a Season 4, something it has done with previous cancelled series. With Netflix now set to go Hannibal-free, a fourth season on the streamer seems highly unlikely, potentially signaling that the show is officially dead.

Hannibal initially premiered on NBC back in April 2013. The series focuses on the early years of the relationship between FBI criminal profiler Will Graham homicidal cannibal Dr. Hannibal Lecter. The horror drama starred Hugh Dancy and Mad Mikkelsen in the lead roles along with Caroline Dhavernas, Hettienne Park, Laurence Fishburne, Scott Thompson, Aaron Abrams, and Gillian Anderson. NBC canceled the series after just three seasons, with the final episode airing in 2015.

At this time, once the series disappears from Netflix's streaming library, Hannibal will be without a streaming home. Given that the series originally aired on NBC, it is possible Hannibal could eventually move to the network’s streaming service Peacock. Though due to the show's rights being distributed by Sony, the more likely scenario is that streaming rights will come down to the highest bidder. This means Hannibal could end up on virtually any streaming platform, and fans will ultimately have to wait for an announcement.