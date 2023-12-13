'The Bernie Mac Show' Is Coming to Netflix

The Bernie Mac Show will soon be coming to Netflix. The Fox sitcom ran for five seasons from 2001 to 2006 and starred, of course, the late Bernie Mac, as well as Kellita Smith, Jeremy Suarez, Dee Dee Davis, and Camille Winbush. It's loosely based on Mac's stand-up comedy acts. While the show is currently streaming on multiple platforms such as Tubi, Hulu, and Prime, it will soon be able to add Netflix to the list.

According to TVLine, Disney has licensed a total of 15 shows to Netflix to stream for 18 months non-exclusively. This means that whatever platform the shows are currently streaming on will still be streaming once they hit Netflix. The Bernie Mac Show, which was produced by Disney-owned 20th Television, will be hitting the streamer, but not until 2025. The series is set to come to Netflix on Jan. 1, 2025, meaning fans will be waiting a little over a year for the show to come to the streamer. However, that also means that Bernie Mac should be staying through at least mid-2026, which seems pretty far away.

Other classics coming to Netflix in either 2024 or 2025 include My Wife & Kids, Lost, and Home Improvement. Why Bernie Mac is being held off for 2025 is unknown, but at least it's coming to Netflix regardless. It's always possible it could go beyond 18 months, but that will likely depend on how well the show does. Fans can also still watch The Bernie Mac Show on a few different platforms for the time being, which is a lot better than nothing. While it may be 2024 soon, people will already want 2025 to be here. With the way years have been going by, it should be here before you know it.

While it will still be quite some time until The Bernie Mac Show comes to Netflix, there will surely be something for everyone to watch in the meantime. There are plenty of sitcoms to watch and sitcoms that Netflix should reboot next, even if Bernie Mac isn't one of them. It's possible more Disney shows will be added to Netflix over the next several months, but this new deal is definitely the start of something new and big. It's nice that shows will still be airing on their current streaming homes even while on Netflix, and the fact that Bernie Mac is streaming on a few different platforms already means that anyone can watch it at any time.