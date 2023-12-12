'Jurassic Park' Movies Are Returning to Netflix Very Soon

If you've been meaning to binge-watch the Jurassic Park movies, mark your calendars. All three original films will be back on Netflix next month. They are joining the streamer's catalog on Tuesday, Jan. 24 2024.

Netflix makes changes to its library every month – sometimes big changes and sometimes small ones – and the company just announced its changes for January. The year will kick off with a roar when all three original Jurassic Park movies are hatch at once. Jurassic Park (1993) and The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) are both adaptations of novels by Michael Crichton, while Jurassic Park III is an original screenplay. All three are considered classics, inspiring the more reason Jurassic World sequels.

Jurassic Park is a cautionary tale about genetic engineering that was originally written to stand on its own. It centers around Dr. John Hammond (Ritchard Attenborough), a businessman whose company has used advanced cloning and genetic engineering to recreate dinosaur species using blood recovered from ancient mosquitoes trapped in amber. Hammond hopes to open a theme park with these dinosaurs as the main attraction, but his investors need assurances that it will be safe. He turns to paleontologist Dr. Alan. Grant (Sam Neill) and paleobotanist Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) as well as chaos theorist Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum). During their visit, the safety measures give way and several people are killed, while the rest flee the island.

The future installments contrive reasons for some characters to return to the islands where the cloning took place and then escape again before a new and unique predator can get ahold of them. Crichton conceived of the story as a horrifying warning about the implications and ethics of genetic engineering. Interestingly, both his books and the movies emphasized the fact that the dinosaurs created were likely not accurate to the ones that lived millions of years ago since modern animal DNA was used to fill in the genetic profile for each of them. Because of this, the movies work well as blockbuster creature-features, but they also have compelling moral quandaries and speculative sci-fi elements.

The original Jurassic Park trilogy makes a perfect binge for families with young children, and it may gain plenty of new fans this winter on Netflix. They will be available starting on Tuesday, Jan. 24 2024. Meanwhile, those looking to continue the ride can find Jurassic World on Max. The last two installments – Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic World: Dominion – are not on any subscription-based streaming services at the time of this writing.