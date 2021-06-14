Netflix Adds Horror Comedy Hit, and It Instantly Charts in the Top 10

✖

Netflix recently added the horror-comedy hit A Haunted House 2, and the movie instantly charted in the streamer's top 10 list. Currently, the film is sitting in the number three spot on Netflix's top movies list. It is also number nine on the overall list, which includes movies and TV shows. It's bested only by major recent series such as Lucifer, Sweet Tooth, and L.A.'s Finest.

A Haunted House 2 was released in 2014, a sequel to 2013's A Haunted House. Both films star Marlon Wayans, Essence Atkins, Dave Sheridan, Affion Crockett, and Cedric the Entertainer, with the sequel adding stars such as Jaime Pressly, Gabriel Iglesias, and Missi Pyle. The films are spoof-style comedies, similar to the Scary Movie franchise. The main difference is that A Haunted House focuses more on found-footage horror films, such the Paranormal Activity series. Notably, both movies were directed by Michael Tiddes, from scripts written by Wayans and Rick Alvarez.

It's been seven years since the second Haunted House film was released, and over the years there have been few details regarding whether or not Waynes intends to do a third film. IN 2016 VCPost reported that, during an interview, the writer and star offered an update on the possibility. "If (the second one) does well, and we can find the right storyline to progress Malcolm's journey and it's organic, then yeah I would do it." He added that he did not want to "do them just because," however.

"I would like to do two other movies in between, Wayans said, "have some time to really think about a great third one and bring the audience something very special and very funny." Interestingly, while both Haunted House movies were panned by film critics, audiences responded favorably to them. The first earned over $60 million on a budget of $2.5 million, and A Haunted House 2 raked in nearly $24 million on a budget of $4 million.

While there is currently no new word on if Wayans will ever revisit the Haunted House, he has kept very busy. He has two Nextflix comedies that fans can check out: Naked (2017) and Sextuplets (2019). He also did his own Netflix stand-up comedy special, titled Woke-ish, which is streaming now. Finally, fans can watch his short-lived sitcom, Marlon, as well. If that's not enough, Netflix also has G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009) in which Wayans plays Rip Cord, alongside Channing Tatum as Duke and Ray Park as Snake Eyes.