Netflix Has Exciting News for 'Mamma Mia!' Fans

Mamma Mia! fans will have something to sing about in the new year! The beloved jukebox musical film and its sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, will be coming to Netflix starting on Jan. 1. It's unclear how long it will last, as sometimes titles can leave as early as a month after dropping. For now, though, fans of the two musicals will be able to look forward to them at the start of the new year.

Starring Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Julie Walters, Dominic Cooper, Amanda Seyfried, and Christine Baranski, Mamma Mia! released in 2008 and is based on Catherine Johnson's book from the 1999 musical of the same name. The plot centers on a young bride-to-be who invites three men to her upcoming wedding, all of whom with the possibility of being her father. Its 2018 sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, is set after the events of the first film, but has intersected flashbacks to 1979.

There are plenty of titles coming to Netflix in January 2024, and not just Mamma Mia! Viewers will also be able to watch Beethoven, Bruce Almighty, Aquaman, the John Wick trilogy, This Is Us, the new season of Queer Eye, and many more. It's going to be a great way to kick off 2024 because who wouldn't want to spend New Year's Day with a little song and dance from one of the most beloved musical films?

With Mamma Mia! and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again both coming to Netflix, could fans possibly look forward to another movie? While nothing has been set in stone, Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried have expressed interest in doing Mamma Mia! 3. It may not be as easy as they would hope, and it really is all up to Universal, which produced the first two films. It did take over 10 years for a sequel to be made, and I'm sure fans would be willing to wait another 10 years for another one.

As of now, both Mamma Mia! films are only available to purchase on multiple platforms. So, with them coming to Netflix, they will finally be streaming with a subscription once again. Hopefully it lasts for a long time, but fans will want to watch as soon as they can just in case, as it's better to be safe than sorry. Check out Mamma Mia! and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again on Netflix beginning Jan. 1, 2024.