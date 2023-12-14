Julia Roberts Netflix Movies: See the Full List

Julia Roberts is one of the biggest movie stars of all time, so it's no surprise that some of her movies are on Netflix at any given time. Right now, Roberts is closely associated with the company because she stars in the Netflix original film Leave the World Behind, released last week. However, there are three other movies starring Roberts on Netflix at the time of this writing. Roberts has 67 credits as an actress on IMDb, and more on the way. The 56-year-old actress has candidly said that she has slowed down in her work in order to spend more time with her children, but she has not stopped completely. Meanwhile, her legendary work includes movies that are highly sought after by streamers, and Netflix has several of them right now. Read on for a look at each of the movies she has on Netflix.

Eat Pray Love The 2010 rom-com Eat Pray Love is available on Netflix right now for fans of Roberts and writer-director Ryan Murphy. The movie is an adaptation of the semi-autobiographical novel by Elizabeth Gilbert, originally published in 2006. Roberts plays Gilbert as she divorces her husband, leaves her career and travels across the world.

My Best Friend's Wedding Roberts stars in the 1997 rom-com My Best Friend's Wedding opposite Dermot Mulroney. They play two best friends who had a deal to marry each other if they still weren't married by the time they turned 28. Mulroney's character is poised to get married at the last moment, but Roberts' character decides to sabotage his wedding to get him for herself.

Runaway Bride The third movie is a rom-com too – the 1999 film Runaway Bride. In it, Roberts plays a woman who has run away from three previous weddings at the last moment, and is now engaged to be married once again. However, leaving all those men at the altar has given her some notoriety and a magazine writer – played by Richard Gere – has come to write a story about her. Her spark of interest in him threatens to derail yet another wedding at the last moment.