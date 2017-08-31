‘Mamma Mia!’ Sequel Officially in Production

Mamma Mia! charmed audiences when it arrived in theaters back in 2008, and the film’s sequel has officially begun filming, the movie’s Twitter account announced Tuesday.

Titled Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, the film will travel back in time between the past and the present to examine the relationships integral to the film, Broadway World shares. The movie is currently filming on the Greek island of Kalokairi.

The original film adaptation of the Broadway musical, which features the songs of ABBA, starred Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Dominic Cooper, Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan and Stellan Skarsgård.

Seyfried starred as Sophie, a woman who brings her mom, Donna’s (Meryl Streep), former lovers (Firth, Brosnan and Skarsgård) to the small Greek island she lives on in an effort to discover which is her real father.

The entire cast is said to be returning for the sequel, and new additions include Lily James as Young Donna, Alexa Davies as Young Rosie, Jessica Keenan Wynn as Young Tanya, Jeremy Irvine as Young Sam, Josh Dylan as Young Bill and Hugh Skinner as Young Harry. The film’s soundtrack will also include ABBA songs not featured in the first film as well as some old favorites, according to Deadline.

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again is set for release on July 20, 2018.

Photo Credit: Universal Pictures