Netflix Cuts Harrison Ford Classic, But Gains 2 More in September

Harrison Ford fans with Netflix subscriptions only have a few more weeks to check out one of his hit 1990s thrillers, Air Force One. The two-time Oscar nominee leaves Netflix on Thursday, Sept. 30. However, Netflix is also gaining two classic Ford movies in September. Ridley Scott's final version of Blade Runner (1982) and Clear and Present Danger (1994) hit Netflix on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Air Force One hit theaters in 1997 and was directed by Wolfgang Petersen (Das Boot, The Perfect Storm). Ford stars as President James Marshall, a decorated Vietnam veteran who tries to save everyone on board Air Force One after a group of Russian terrorists led by Egor Korshunov (Gary Oldman) hijacks the plane. Glenn Close co-stars as the vice president, while Wendy Crewon plays the first lady. Paul Guilfoyle, William H. Macy, Dean Stockwell, and Liesel Matthews also star.

Gary Oldman and Harrison Ford in Air Force One. (Photo: Columbia Pictures/Getty Images)

The movie was a big hit when it opened and earned rave reviews, even if the plot itself wasn't quite realistic. It earned Oscar nominations for Best Film Editing and Best Sound but lost both awards to Titanic. Although Air Force One is leaving Netflix, it is readily available on DVD and Blu-ray. You can also rent the film on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and other video-on-demand platforms.

The two Ford movies hitting Netflix could not be more different. Blade Runner was a financial flop when it hit theaters in 1982, but it has since become one of the most influential films of all time. Several different versions of the film exist, but Scott's 2007 edit, Blade Runner: The Final Cut, is considered the definitive version and the most widely available today. It's The Final Cut that will be available on Netflix.

Clear and Present Danger hit theaters in 1994 and is an adaptation of the Tom Clancy novel featuring his Jack Ryan character. Ford also played Jack Ryan in Patriot Games (1992), while The Hunt for Red October (1990) featured Alec Baldwin in the role. Clear and Present Danger was directed by Phillip Noyce, who also helmed Patriot Games. The 1994 film was a hit with critics and earned Oscar nominations for Best Sound and Best Sound Effects Editing.

Ford fans can find more films starring the living legend on other streaming platforms. HBO Max has Blade Runner 2049, 42, Firewall, The Call of the Wild, Frantic, Presumed Innocent, Firewall, and The Fugitive. Amazon Prime subscribers can stream Patriot Games on Prime Video.