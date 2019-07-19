Harrison Ford Congratulates Retiring Firefighter for Over 30 Years of Service in Chance Photograph

✖

London firefighter Andrew Shaw had a final shift he will never forget. During his last night shift after 31 years of service, he got to shake hands with Harrison Ford, who just happened to be passing by Shaw's fire station. Ford, 79, has been in London lately to finish work on the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones movie.

"Han Solo comes to Soho!! Mr. Ford was kind enough to congratulate Firefighter Andrew Shaw on his last night shift for 31 years of service," the London Fire Brigade tweeted Sunday, alongside a photo of Ford shaking Shaw's hand. The post quickly went viral, with hundreds of Twitter users wishing Shaw a happy retirement. "How lovely on so many levels. Great to see and thanks for sharing," one person wrote.

The London Fire Brigade Blue Watch finished roll call Saturday night when Ford got out of his car near the station, reports Sky News. Station officer Ryan Osbourne approached Ford, then introduced him to Shaw who was at the end of his last shift. Ford also spoke with Shaw and wished him well on his retirement.

"It was a pleasure to be able to say farewell to Andrew on his last shift with the impromptu help of Han Solo," Osbourne told Sky News. "Being based at a busy central London location we do sometimes see famous faces passing by, and this just happened to be perfect timing."

While Ford congratulated Shaw on his retirement, the beloved actor has shown no signs of slowing down himself. The Star Wars actor is in the middle of making Indiana Jones 5, which is being directed by James Mangold (Logan, Walk the Line). It is the first film in the franchise not directed by Steven Spielberg, who is still involved as a producer. Indiana Jones 5 is also the first Lucasfilm production not related to Star Wars since Disney bought the production company. It is scheduled to hit theaters on July 29, 2022.

In addition to Ford, the film also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renee Wilson, and Toby Jones. Antonio Banderas joined the movie in July. Jez and John-Henry Butterworth wrote the script with Mangold. John Williams has returned to write the score. No plot details have been announced.