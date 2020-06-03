Netflix Getting Heat for Canceling Black-Created 'Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show'
After it was announced that Netflix has canceled the black-created comedy series Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show, the streaming service is coming under a lot of heat. The news was shared by the Astronomy Club Twitter page, which explained that the show "was sadly not renewed." The tweet went on to express hope that, in the future, other black creatives will be "given the platform to have voices." Astronomy Club was created by series stars Jonathan Braylock, Raymond Cordova, James III, Caroline Martin, Jerah Milligan, Shawtane Monroe Bowen, Monique Moses, and Keisha Zollar.
The cancellation has riled up fans, and many are taking to Twitter to express their frustration. One stated Astronomy Club "was truly the best comedy" on Netflix, and noted that the streaming service is making a "mistake" by not renewing it. Another dedicated fan created an online petition on Change.org, stating "We, the fans of Astronomy Club, want to encourage streaming sites such as Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime to pick up the show and renew it for a 2nd Season." Scroll down to see what more fans are saying!
Seems like a good time to mention #AstronomyClub was sadly not renewed by @netflix. Thank you 🙏🏾 to all the fans who watched! Hoping that more black artists & comedians are given the platform to have voices in the future ✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽 https://t.co/1yOtbBZQou— Astronomy Club (@ClubAstronomy) June 3, 2020
👀👀 this tracks...— Astronomy Club (@ClubAstronomy) June 3, 2020
Very disappointing!— ClaraRadarMorris (@ClaraMorris) June 3, 2020
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!— Robin Thede (@robinthede) June 3, 2020
This is such a huge mistake @netflix— Bill DiPiero (@billdipiero) June 3, 2020
Wake up @netflix! Nows the time to empower African American voices, not silence them!— Mehdi (@ReadyMehdi) June 3, 2020
That sucks. Loved what you guys did.— Socially Distant, Emotionally PRESENT (@fredvanlente) June 3, 2020
Hey @netflix!! Renew Astronomy Club!! It's absolutely hilarious and the representation of how diverse we are within the black community really made me feel heard. WE NEED IT!!— BANGTAN IS LIFE⁷ D-2 (@BTSxCrochet) June 3, 2020
I am not ok @netflix what are you doing?? THIS IS THE TIME TO SUPPORT BLACK CREATIVES!!— SaluteMeImPaige (@5aluteMeImPaige) June 3, 2020
This sucks! It didn’t get the attention it deserved. It was hilarious and well written. I hope this isn’t the last time I see y’all on tv ♥️ Thinking of your all!— sprinkle munchkin (@kaitbee) June 3, 2020
This 👏 is 👏 a 👏 mistake 👏 I've made all my students watch it since it dropped— 𝕹𝖎𝖐𝖐𝖎 𝕻𝖆𝖑𝖚𝖒𝖇𝖔 (@nikkipalumbeau) June 3, 2020
I don’t understand. @netflix is your goal not to have good shows?— Rachel Chapman (@LadyTomHanks) June 3, 2020
Omg @netflix CMON THIS WAS SO GOOD— Cloud's 1st Class Restraining Order (@Tansuru) June 3, 2020
… @netflix ... seriously... I loved this show... it's not a good look, especially at this moment…— carlos salazar (@CharlieSalazar) June 3, 2020