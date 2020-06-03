Netflix Getting Heat for Canceling Black-Created 'Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show'

After it was announced that Netflix has canceled the black-created comedy series Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show, the streaming service is coming under a lot of heat. The news was shared by the Astronomy Club Twitter page, which explained that the show "was sadly not renewed." The tweet went on to express hope that, in the future, other black creatives will be "given the platform to have voices." Astronomy Club was created by series stars Jonathan Braylock, Raymond Cordova, James III, Caroline Martin, Jerah Milligan, Shawtane Monroe Bowen, Monique Moses, and Keisha Zollar.

The cancellation has riled up fans, and many are taking to Twitter to express their frustration. One stated Astronomy Club "was truly the best comedy" on Netflix, and noted that the streaming service is making a "mistake" by not renewing it. Another dedicated fan created an online petition on Change.org, stating "We, the fans of Astronomy Club, want to encourage streaming sites such as Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime to pick up the show and renew it for a 2nd Season." Scroll down to see what more fans are saying!