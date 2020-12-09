Nicolas Cage to Host New Netflix Series 'History of Swear Words'

✖

Have you ever wanted to know the history behind some of the most popular swear words? Now you can, because Nicolas Cage is set to host a new show on Netflix called History of Swear Words. The Oscar winner is set to host the six-part comedic docuseries that will uncover the history behind words like "f—k," "s—t," "b—h," "d—n," "d—k" and "p—y," and fans have thoughts.

Each episode will dive into the words involving its origins, usage and cultural impact. You might be thinking: How could a show like this come to fruition? Thanks to Funny or Die and Industrial Entertainment, Cage will now be the face of the new series. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Bellamie Blackstone will serve as the showrunner, as well as, executive produce alongside Mike Farah, Joe Farrell, Beth Belew, Brien Meagher and Rhett Bachner.

The 20-minute-long episodes will feature linguists, cognitive scientists and lexicographers who will detail the purpose, cultural import and history of each word. Well-known names and faces like Joel Kim Booster, DeRay Davis, Nikki Glaser, Patti Harrison, Landon Hughes, Jim Jefferies, Zainab Johnson, Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Baron Vaughn and Isiah Whitlock Jr. will also host alongside Cage. This will be Cage's third streaming project he's taken on in recent months, on top of appearing in two Amazon dramas, Hellfire and a new show based on the real life events of Tiger King subject Joe "Exotic" Maldonado-Passage.

In fact, Cage signing on to play the infamous zoo owner had fans talking. Cage will play Exotic in a new eight-episode-long series which will be written and executive produced by Don Lagana, best known for American Vandal, as well as, Paul Young. There aren't any details just yet on when the series will air but fans are patiently waiting.

The public first got a comprehensive look at the life of Exotic in an article by Leif Reigstrad in Texas Monthly, titled: "Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild." However, his story reached new heights when Netflix released their original series titled Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. That's when everyone was introduced to not only him but everyone who worked for him, as well as his late and current husbands.

The docuseries also showed the life of Carole Baskin, the woman who was hated by Exotic and who people think may have murdered her husband Don Lewis. While fans and authorities have no proof, there's a lot of speculation. While it was announced that Cage will play Exotic, SNL star Kate McKinnon is set to play Baskin. As for the rest of the cast, fans are still waiting for that announcement.