Netflix Fans Furious Over ‘Chambers’ Cancellation

Fans are speaking out following Netflix‘s decision to cancel Chambers after just one season.

On Tuesday, the streaming giant announced that after just a single season, the Uma Thurman-starring supernatural drama would not be returning for a Season 2.

The news was met with unrest among fans, who not only took issue with the fact that Chambers had ultimately gotten the ax, but also because of the current string of recent cancellations at the streaming giant.

“I’m not watching any more new shows on [Netflix],” one person wrote. “They’re too unreliable. I’ll watch the network shows and movies but no new Netflix originals. It’s not worth the disappointment.”

“How you gonna cancel anything involving best girl Uma Thurman?” another penned their anger. “F– you, Netflix. I’ve always hated you.”

“Consider this [Netflix] cancelled [Chambers] the first Indigenous female lead show at the same time they gave Adam Sandler (the guy who made Ridiculous 6 where Natives walked off the set) $250 million dollars for multiple film deal,” a third wrote, referring to the recently released Adam Sandler-starring comedy Murder Mystery.

“Folks, I’m devastated. This incredible, diverse, native, spectacular cast and amazing premise deserved SO much more. I’ve yelled at everyone I know to watch it,” added another fan. “I hope you’ll change your minds, @Netflix & renew #ChambersNetflix. [Sivan Alyra Rose] is a Treasure.”

The outcry comes after Netflix canceled the series earlier this week, with a spokesperson for the streamer saying in a statement to Variety that “Chambers will not return for a second season.”

“We’re grateful to creator and showrunner Leah Rachel for bringing this story to us and to her fellow executive producers Alfonso Gomez Rejon, Steve Gaghan from Super Emotional, Winnie Kemp and Wolfgang Hammer from Super Deluxe, and Jennifer Yale,” the statement continued. “We’re also thankful to the tireless crew, and to our incredible cast, especially Uma Thurman, Tony Goldwyn and talented newcomer Sivan Alyra Rose.”



Premiering on the platform on April 26, the 10-episode first season ultimately failed to reach the critical acclaim and fan interest that other Netflix originals have managed to obtain, only having a 41 percent approval rating among critics and a 67 percent among viewers on Rotten Tomatoes.

Along with Thurman, the series starred as the donor’s grieving parents. The cast also included Marcu LaVoi, Nicholas Galtizine and Lilli Kay, Lilliya Reid, Kyanna Simone Simpson, Lilli Kay Sarah Mezzanotte, and Griffin Powell-Arcand.

Chambers joins other one-and-done series at Netflix including Everything Sucks, The Get Down, Girlboss, and Gypsy. Currently, Netflix sits at an 80 percent renewal rate for new series.