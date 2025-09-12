Netflix Extends Partnership With Major Cable Network

Fans of The Walking Dead Universe and other AMC shows will be able to continue watching their favorites on Netflix.

The Streamable reports that Netflix and AMC have extended their licensing deal.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The deal first went into effect last summer, which allows Netflix to stream AMC titles such as The Walking Dead: Dead City and Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, among others. The shows garnered millions of views on Netflix, as a lot of the series are exclusively on AMC and AMC+ for the first few months after the release. But Netflix getting the seasons soon after brings in a lot more viewers, benefiting both companies.

Additionally, the deal also assures fans that new seasons of certain shows will be available on the platform soon, which is good news for those who don’t have AMC+ or want to binge-watch the full season rather than wait for weekly releases on AMC. Season 2 of Interview With the Vampire is already set to hit Netflix on Sept. 30, followed by the latest seasons of Dark Winds, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, The Walking Dead: Dead City, and Mayfair Witches later this fall.

AMC and Netflix’s deal also covers new shows like Anne Rice’s Talamasca: The Secret Order, which premieres on AMC and AMC+ on Oct. 26. Although it’s too early for a release date, it is confirmed to drop on the streamer sometime in 2026. Additional AMC titles, Orphan Black, Orphan Black: Echoes, Parish, This is Going to Hurt, NOS4A2, and Soulmates, will arrive on the streaming giant in the coming months. Dates should be announced soon.

Netflix has an AMC Collection that includes 12 titles. Fans are able to watch Orphan Black, A Discovery of Witches, Interview with the Vampire, The Walking Dead, Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, Breaking Bad, Fear the Walking Dead, Pantheon, Better Call Saul, Dark Winds, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, and The Walking Dead: Dead City. With the deal extension, it’s unknown if other past AMC titles will be making their way to Netflix or if it will only be new seasons of current shows and new shows.

At the very least, there will be a lot more to look forward to with several titles on the network, and if anything, this just proves that the deal is a good one, and it would be surprising if it were to end in the near future.