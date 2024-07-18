'Walking Dead' Spinoffs, 'Interview With the Vampire' and More AMC Series Coming to Netflix

Netflix is sinking its teeth into AMC. The streaming giant and the network have inked a new deal that will bring 15 AMC series, including The Walking Dead spinoffs and Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire, to Netflix beginning next month, Deadline reported this week.

The "curated selection" of shows includes 13 series that will be available to stream on Netflix beginning Monday, Aug. 19 - The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 1, Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire Season 1, Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Season 1, Monsieur Spade Season 1, A Discovery of Witches Seasons 1-3, Dark Winds Seasons 1-2, Fear the Walking Dead Seasons 1-8, Gangs of London Seasons 1-2, Into the Badlands Seasons 1-3, Kevin Can F*** Himself Seasons 1-2, Preacher Seasons 1-4, That Dirty Black Bag Season 1, and The Terror Season 1. Two other shows – The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 1 and The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Season 1 – will be available to stream on Netflix on Monday, Jan. 13.

The series will join an existing catalog of AMC-branded shows currently streaming on the platform, including all 11 seasons of AMC's flagship Walking Dead series, which ran for 177 episodes between 2010 and 2022, and Breaking Bad. The hope is that similar to Breaking Bad, which saw its linear viewership on AMC rise as previous seasons streamed on Netflix, the move will bring viewers back to AMC and its own AMC+ service.

"This agreement puts our high-quality shows in front of the vast audience of Netflix subscribers with the AMC brand clearly represented. These curated titles are also being strategically windowed to drive interest in current and upcoming seasons on our direct-to-consumer and partner platforms," Kristin Dolan, CEO of AMC Networks, said. "We believe this significant expansion of our Netflix relationship will drive viewership and engagement on Netflix, while also raising awareness and interest in our award-winning content on AMC-branded and partner platforms across our distribution ecosystem."

While the Netflix-AMC deal will bring more than a dozen hit shows to the streaming platform, there are two notably missing. The Walking Dead: World Beyond and the anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead, which are carried on AMC's own streaming service, will not stream on Netflix. Fans can watch the two series on AMC+.

The deal marks just the latest Netflix has inked. In 2023, Warner Bros. Discovery signed a licensing deal with the streamer to bring HBO shows to the platform. The deal included series like Insecure, Ballers, Six Feet Under, Sex and the City, and more.