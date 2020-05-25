Netflix Down: Subscribers Take to Social Media to React to Memorial Day Weekend Outage
The long weekend didn't get off to the best start for some Netflix subscribers due to a Memorial Day Weekend outage. Beginning Sunday night and heading into Monday morning, hundreds of subscribers reported that Netflix was down, with Downdetector, a site that registers real-time issues and outages, as well as Twitter, flooding with comments from angry users.
According to Downdetector, issues with the streaming platform began to pop up at around 9:30 p.m. ET Sunday. Although the reports remained relatively low, they skyrocketed early Monday morning, reaching well into the hundreds. Centered in the United States, with other areas of the world also experiencing issues, 53 percent of the reports were related to connectivity issues, with subscribers reporting that they were unable to connect to the service at all. Another 40 percent of reports were related to video streaming, with the remaining six percent of reports having to do with login issues.
At publishing time, the number of subscribers experiencing issues only seems to be climbing, and Netflix has yet to address the technical problems. A message on its help center reads that "Netflix is up" and is "not currently experiencing an interruption to our streaming service." Social media, however, says otherwise, with dozens of subscribers flocking to Twitter to react to the apparent outage. Keep scrolling to see what social media has to say about Netflix being down.
What's happening??? Internet is good, restarted phone, updated the app. What's wrong?? #netflixdown #Netflix pic.twitter.com/4IMIfgBFH9— Jesselle Santos (@HeartofJess) May 25, 2020
: Is there something wrong with Netflix?
Or is it just me? #NetflixDown pic.twitter.com/2t0XlxjehJ— #FreeMassTestingNow - The Bullfrog (@thebullfrog__) May 25, 2020
netflix is down? @netflix— 𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐚⁷ 𝘼𝙜𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙙 2 𝙞𝙨 𝙊𝙪𝙩! ⟬⟭ (@ohmybts_7) May 25, 2020
Is netflix down? Why can't I connect to mine 😔— Michelle Ann Rose (@MitchPleaaase) May 25, 2020
Why? Cant connect to Netflix 😢 #netflixdown— patricematira (@patmatira) May 25, 2020
I hope it gets back to normal. I wanna finish izombie in one sitting hahahaha #netflixdown— Jasmine (@ragingmeows) May 25, 2020
Is it just me or is anyone else having an issue with @netflix ?
The app seems to be down. :(— Preeth ZzZ (@preethzzz) May 25, 2020
Netflix is down... 😱😱😱 THE AGONY AND HORROR 😨😳😨😳😂😂#netflixdown pic.twitter.com/3NTC2jNqiN— Lydia (@LunaKei5) May 25, 2020
Are we having any issues right now?@netflix#NetflixPhilippines#netflixdown pic.twitter.com/3oAC1yywVQ— Juan Cristobal (@EngrGalleon) May 25, 2020
I cant watch. Netflix is down 😏 @Netflix_PH pic.twitter.com/nHMqOuHXRz— kaye💕 (@cashylegalos) May 25, 2020
@netflix are you DOWN today, memorial day?— twentytwenty0neyearofcalm (@Deborah19506368) May 25, 2020
When #Netflix goes down and you contemplate real life 😱😱😱😱😱😉 #netflixdown pic.twitter.com/6jvhoWstCg— Lydia (@LunaKei5) May 25, 2020
Umm is everything alright @NetflixIndia?#NetflixDown pic.twitter.com/XQDYCyaawl— Kartikay Dhar (@kaidhar) May 25, 2020