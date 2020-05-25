Netflix Down: Subscribers Take to Social Media to React to Memorial Day Weekend Outage

The long weekend didn't get off to the best start for some Netflix subscribers due to a Memorial Day Weekend outage. Beginning Sunday night and heading into Monday morning, hundreds of subscribers reported that Netflix was down, with Downdetector, a site that registers real-time issues and outages, as well as Twitter, flooding with comments from angry users.

According to Downdetector, issues with the streaming platform began to pop up at around 9:30 p.m. ET Sunday. Although the reports remained relatively low, they skyrocketed early Monday morning, reaching well into the hundreds. Centered in the United States, with other areas of the world also experiencing issues, 53 percent of the reports were related to connectivity issues, with subscribers reporting that they were unable to connect to the service at all. Another 40 percent of reports were related to video streaming, with the remaining six percent of reports having to do with login issues.

At publishing time, the number of subscribers experiencing issues only seems to be climbing, and Netflix has yet to address the technical problems. A message on its help center reads that "Netflix is up" and is "not currently experiencing an interruption to our streaming service." Social media, however, says otherwise, with dozens of subscribers flocking to Twitter to react to the apparent outage. Keep scrolling to see what social media has to say about Netflix being down.