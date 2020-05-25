Memorial Day Weekend: Netflix Goes Down

✖

Subscribers attempting to binge their favorite shows and movies Memorial Day morning were left disappointed as Netflix went down Monday morning. According to Downdetector, a site that registers real-time issues and outages, the streaming platform began experiencing issues at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night, with reports quickly climbing into the hundreds by Monday morning.

Netflix is having issues since 9:37 PM SGT. https://t.co/xAn9VxpFPE RT if it's down for you as well #Netflixdown — Downdetector SG (@downdetectorSG) May 25, 2020

Largely centered in the United States, with hot spots also flaring up across Europe and in select spots in Australia, 80 percent of the issues reported stemmed from people have no connection. Another 14 percent of the reports were related to video streaming, with four percent reporting issues logging in to their accounts.

In the comments section of the post, people aired their grievances, listing out the many issues they had begun to encounter while attempting to access the Netflix app. In one comment, a subscriber wrote that they had been experiencing issues for two days, writing that they had been "waiting hours for a something to load." Describing a similar issue, somebody else said that it will not load past 25% then stuck buffering.” Another person said that "videos are freezing/skipping," with several others commenting that they were experiencing the same technical difficulties. Subscribers also flocked to Twitter once they began to experience issues, many sharing screenshots of the troubles they were encountering.

yo bro, tf is wrong with #Netflix ? i uninstalled and reinstalled it already but still nothing's changed. #netflixdown pic.twitter.com/OA7qMeCWiz — αγγελάνη🦋 (@_angelane) May 25, 2020

At this time, Netflix has not responded to the apparent outage. A message on its help center page says that "Netflix is up" and is "not currently experiencing an interruption to our streaming service." The page adds that "if we are experiencing an interruption to our streaming service, we'll keep this page up to date with a description of the problem."

Although Netflix may be down, other streaming services, including Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, appear to be working normally. Both streaming platforms, as well as many others, have more than enough binge-worthy content to keep subscribers occupied until the Netflix outage is over.