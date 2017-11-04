Some Think Netflix Should Fire Danny Masterson From ‘The Ranch’ Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

In the wake of numerous sex crimes being brought to light in Hollywood, some think actor Danny Masterson should be the next star outcasted.

Masterson, known for his roles on That ’70s Show and The Ranch, has been accused of sexually assaulting four women. One of the allegations, filed with police in 2004, came to light earlier this year, but has now resurfaced in light of recent events.

The cases have been under major public scrutiny, especially due to allegations that the Church of Scientology did all it could to cover them up.

Masterson and the Church of Scientology have denied all these claims, but allegations have persisted. Now some are asking Netflix to take action against Masterson, much like they have done with Kevin Spacey.

Many have pointed out that while Netflix swiftly cut ties with the disgraced House of Cards actor, no word has been released about Masterson’s contract for The Ranch.

Some criticized Netflix for only taking action when alleged assaults occur on-set and think the claims are serious enough to be deserving of action by the streaming giant.

Netflix cuts all ties with Kevin Spacey meanwhile Danny Masterson (facing four separate rape charges) still has his show. But then Masterson’s accusers are women so, you know, additional scrutiny required. — Amy Berg (@bergopolis) November 4, 2017

Netflix took a stand re: Kevin Spacey. Let’s see them take a stand re: Danny Masterson & the 3 victims claiming he drugged & raped them. — Aaron Smith-Levin (@GrowingupinSCN) November 1, 2017

It’s so easy to be hopeful when companies/etc stand up and ‘do the right thing’ but we’re still in capitalist US. They only care abt $. — Laura Bishop (@emeraldreverie) November 4, 2017

Why is Netflix taking a stand against Kevin Spacey, but continues with Danny Masterson despite 3 women claiming rape? — Karen Wilson (@KarenPlusTwo) November 1, 2017

