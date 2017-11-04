Some Think Netflix Should Fire Danny Masterson From ‘The Ranch’ Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Streaming

In the wake of numerous sex crimes being brought to light in Hollywood, some think actor Danny Masterson should be the next star outcasted.

Masterson, known for his roles on That ’70s Show and The Ranch, has been accused of sexually assaulting four women. One of the allegations, filed with police in 2004, came to light earlier this year, but has now resurfaced in light of recent events.

The cases have been under major public scrutiny, especially due to allegations that the Church of Scientology did all it could to cover them up.

Masterson and the Church of Scientology have denied all these claims, but allegations have persisted. Now some are asking Netflix to take action against Masterson, much like they have done with Kevin Spacey.

Many have pointed out that while Netflix swiftly cut ties with the disgraced House of Cards actor, no word has been released about Masterson’s contract for The Ranch.

Some criticized Netflix for only taking action when alleged assaults occur on-set and think the claims are serious enough to be deserving of action by the streaming giant.

See some of the opinions below.

