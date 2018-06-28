Netflix Will Be Coming to More Hotel Rooms

Netflix subscribers will be able to enjoy the most binge-worthy shows even when they are traveling, with the streaming platform making its way to more hotel rooms.

Netflix, the streaming giant that encompasses 51 percent of American streamers and reaches 117 million subscribers worldwide, is expanding the reach of its hospitality thanks to its partnership with Dish’s Evolve. The Los Gatos, California-based company will be arriving in additional hotel rooms in the coming months as the service will be added to Dish’s Evolve system.

“Integrating Netflix on EVOLVE is a win-win for hotel operators and guests alike. Hotel operators can further elevate in-room entertainment by providing guests with Netflix’s personalized entertainment experience, and customers can easily pick up what they’ve been watching at home on Netflix from the comfort of their hotel room,” Alistair Chatwin, vice president of DISH Business, said in a press release.

The Evolve system platform, launched in June 2017, supports 4K televisions and is compatible with Chromecast, making it possible for Netflix subscribers to log in with their personal accounts to access the streaming service. Hotel guests will also be able to subscribe to Netflix if they do not already have an existing account.

The move to grow Netflix’s hospitality footprint makes Dish “the first major pay-TV provider in the U.S. to integrate Netflix into a customized TV solution for the hotel industry,” according to the press statement.

This is not the first time that Netflix has been brought into the hospitality service, according to Variety. Three years ago, Marriott entered into a deal with the streaming platform that brought Netflix to several of the hotel chain’s properties.

“Our collaboration with Netflix responds to changing consumer preferences in the way our guests access and watch content, while recognizing the leading role Netflix is playing in driving this transformation,” Matthew Carroll, Marriott’s VP of brand management, said at the time.

Enseo, another hospitality provider, also entered into a similar deal, bringing the streaming giant to its partner hotels.

The addition of the streaming service to more hotels will likely be a popular one, given that Netflix intends to spend $7.5 billion on new content in 2018 with plans to produce and release an estimated 700 TV shows and movies. Along with licensed content like AMC’s The Walking Dead and other Netflix original series, 80 of the new additions will reportedly original productions from outside of the United States, like Germany-based series Dark.