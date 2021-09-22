Britney Spears Netflix Documentary Trailer, Premiere Date Released

Netflix released the official teaser and release date for its upcoming Britney Spears documentary, Britney Vs Spears on Wednesday. The documentary is set to hit the streaming service on Sept. 28, and it will dive deep into the pop star’s long battle against her conservatorship. The full trailer highlight’s the many people In Spears’ life who have exploited her, including her parents, and how she hasn’t been in control of her own life for years.

Britney Vs Spears drops just a day before the pop star is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 29. The new film has reportedly been in the works for over a year, according to Variety. It’s supposed to feature accounts from some of those close to the “Gimme More” singer, though it’s extremely unlikely Spears herself will make a statement for the documentary given that she’s been extremely private, declining media opportunities throughout her conservatorship battle.

The documentary could not be more timely. On Wednesday, TMZ reported that Spears and her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, filed documents to have her conservatorship end this fall. The news comes shortly after Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, who is a conservator of her estate, filed to end the conservatorship.

In legal documents that Rosengart filed, he stated that the conservatorship serves no legitimate purpose and that it should come to an end immediately. Just as Jamie noted in his own filing, Rosengart stated that the conservatorship should end without any further medical evaluation. Spears has been a big proponent of the conservatorship coming to an end without undergoing medical evaluation. As for why Rosengart believes that the conservatorship should come to an end, he stated that if the judge allowed Spears to select her own lawyer, she has the “capacity and capability to identify, engage, and instruct counsel of her own choice.”

No more secrets. No more silence. pic.twitter.com/rnc32psgyC — Netflix (@netflix) September 22, 2021

The attorney went on to quote Jamie in his document, stating, “If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance.” While there is currently no plan in place for the conservatorship to come to an end, Rosengart is asking for a “termination plan” so that all parties can be on the same page. The next stepm in this case involves Jamie, as there is a hearing scheduled for next week concerning his status as a conservator of his daughter’s estate. The hearing will determine whether Jamie will be removed as a conservator immediately in the lead up to the conservatorship possibly coming to an end permanently.