Netflix Cancels Popular Video Game Adaptation After 1 Season

Netflix has done the expected with its recent adaptation of Capcom's Resident Evil on their streaming platform. According to Deadline, the streamer decided to cancel the series around a month after its debut on the platform.

The loose adaptation of Capcom's successful survival horror series was meant to be an entrance to a more faithful adaptation compared to the successful film series by Paul W.S. Anderson. While these movies were hits with global audiences, fans of the games and others were critical on how it strayed from the original content.

Resident Evil debuted on July 14, right in the mix with fellow Netflix original Stranger Things. The result landed Resident Evil a number 2 debut on the streamer before dropping in its second week and leaving the top ten after its third week.

The cast for the series was very diverse, with Lance Reddick's version of Resident Evil villain Albert Wesker gaining some praise, but sadly not until the end of the series. Showrunner Andrew Dabb crafted a series within the Resident Evil world, setting it in 2036, 14 years after the deadly virus released by the Umbrella Corporation ravages the planet and unleashes horrifying creatures all over. Jade Wesker, played by Ella Balinska, is out for survival and seeking answers about her past in New Raccoon City and her father's villainous ties to Umbrella.

The series was the second attempt at Resident Evil for the streamer. They had previously attempted an animated series titled Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. It also wasn't the first video game adaptation to make it to Netflix. The Witcher remains as a success and has even inspired a spinoff titled The Witcher: Blood Origin, an attempt to tell the origins of the main series apart from Geralt of Rivia.

According to Deadline, Netflix is dedicated to keeping the actors involved on good terms with the studio. They want to work with the actors again, which Deadline notes is already happening. Paola Nunez, who appeared in Resident Evil, will also appear in the upcoming Fall of the House of Usher and the Latin American Netflix film Fuga De Reinas.