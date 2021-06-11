Netflix Casts 'John Wick' Fixture in Major 'Resident Evil' Live-Action Role

✖

Netflix has cast John Wick fixture Lance Reddick in a major role for the upcoming Resident Evil live-action series. The actor will star as Albert Wesker, the show's main villain. The new series comes after filmmaker Paul W.S. Anderson concluded his long-running Resident Evil film franchise, which starred Milla Jovovich. According to /Film, the new series will be a "totally fresh spin" take on the fan-favorite video game franchise.

An official synopsis of the new Resident Evil series reads: "In the first timeline, fourteen-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker are moved to New Raccoon City. A manufactured, corporate town, forced on them right as adolescence is in full swing. But the more time they spend there, the more they come to realize that the town is more than it seems and their father may be concealing dark secrets. Secrets that could destroy the world."

Been dying to announce this. Get ready to enter New Raccoon City with the cast of RESIDENT EVIL: LANCE REDDICK / ELLA BALINSKA / TAMARA SMART / SIENA AGUDONG / ADELINE RUDOLPH / PAOLA NUNEZ. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/ULKEFuYdAr — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021

The synopsis continues: "Cut to the second timeline, well over a decade into the future: there are less than fifteen million people left on Earth. And more than six billion monsters — people and animals infected with the T-virus. Jade, now thirty, struggles to survive in this New World, while the secrets from her past – about her sister, her father and herself – continue to haunt her."\

Reddick has starred in numerous movies but is most well-known as playing Charon, the main concierge at The Continental Hotel. Reddick has appeared in all three John Wick films, to date, but there is currently no word on if he will reprise the role for John Wick 4, which is currently filming, or John Wick 5, which is already greenlit by Lionsgate. It does seem unlikely that he will appear in the Continental TV series that is being developed, as it will be a prequel to the John Wick franchise films.

In addition to Reddick, Resident Evil will also star Adeline Rudolph (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Siena Agudong (F9), Paola Nuñez (Bad Boys For Life), Tamara Smart (Artemis Fowl), and Ella Balinska (Charlie’s Angels). The new series is being developed by writer Andrew Dabb (Supernatural), who is also executive producing. Joining as co-EP is Bronwen Hughes (The Walking Dead), who also directed the first two episodes.