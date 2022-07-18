'Resident Evil' on Netflix Getting Brutal Reactions From Video Game Series' Fans
Netflix's Resident Evil adaptation isn't' winning any love from fans of the video game series on which it is based. Although the new action horror series has climbed to the top of the streaming charts, even dethroning Stranger Things as the No. 1 TV series on the platform, it is being bashed by fans of the Capcom game.
Arriving on the platform on Thursday, July 14, Resident Evil, a Netflix original, is spread out over the course of two different timelines. The first timeline is set in 2022 and follow 14-year-old fraternal twins Billie and Jade, the children of Dr. Albert Wesker, as they move to Umbrella Corporation's planned community, New Raccoon City. It is there that they uncover Umbrella's dark legacy, all while their father coordinates a response to the outbreak of a retroviral bioweapon called T-virus. Set in 2036, the "present" timeline is set years after the T-virus outbreak, which reduced human civilization to 300 million refugees surrounded by the six billion "zeroes" who contracted the disease.
The series had been widely anticipated leading up to its premiere, and while it is enjoying plenty of success on the platform, it ultimately seems to be falling flat. Along with a 51% critics score and dire 25% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, Resident Evil is being picked apart by fans of the game franchise. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
Dubbed 'boring, pointless' by some viewers
"Resident Evil on Netflix may be the most boring, pointless garbage I've seen all year, with absolutely nothing in common with its source material," tweeted one viewer. "Its so bad, it makes the Milla Jovovich movies look like absolute works of art in comparison."
Some left confused and in disbelief
Me after watching only 20 minutes of the first episode of the Resident Evil series by netflix... Fuck this shit.#ResidentEvilNetflix pic.twitter.com/9sTI1GJueH— JaviSuzumiya (@SuzumiyaJavi) July 14, 2022
"It's like they took an entirely different script and called it Resident Evil. Teen drama with zombies? Wesker is a dad? Insanely terrible dialogue?" wrote another viewer. "This makes Welcome To Raccoon City look like an actual good Resident Evil adaptation. I mean what the actual f-..."
Questionable zombie activity
So I saw the first episode of the new Netflix Resident Evil show and found it pretty funny that the zombies that were chasing the main character suddenly stop when she gets grabbed. I guess they must really respect finders keepers. #ResidentEvilNetflix pic.twitter.com/qEmpiDQaJr— DeByrdman (@DeByrdman) July 15, 2022
"Everything works pretty well for Jade hahaha It's so funny," one person responded to the above tweet. "Lickers make a suprise attack on everyone besides her. B4 one attacks her, first it wants to say hi, get to the second base with her and then try to kill her, so that's perfect convenient to her scape."
'Zootopia'
So far everything I’ve seen about the Resident Evil Netflix series includes just about anything you could possibly think of except for people investigating a haunted house https://t.co/g4dczny3oL— Colin (@IntroSpecktive) July 16, 2022
"I don't know anything about the Resident Evil games but I don't think zootopia porn was in them," added somebody else.
Lance Reddick
Sad part is that he actually look badass too. But they seriously shouldn't have cast him as Wesker. They should have made him an original character. It not like Netflix needed the iconic characters.— ⬛🟧🇺🇲 🇯🇵 🇻🇳★Dai Mie ★ 🇺🇲 🇯🇵 🇻🇳⬛🟧 (@Dai_Mieo) July 17, 2022
"I feel bad for Lance Reddick man," one person tweeted. "He's a great actor and obviously tries his best but being cast as Wesker in a Netflix adaption of Resident Evil is being set up to fail."
'Embarrassed'
I would feel embarrassed if I where capcom right now. You allowed people to butcher your IP 8 times with these live action adaptions. What's even more embarrassing is that the sonic films got it right twice than all 8 attempts with the RE films....wow#ResidentEvilNetflix pic.twitter.com/tolsBvxzUv— Nemesis (@Nemesisx25) July 15, 2022
"I would feel embarrassed if I where capcom right now," wrote another person. "You allowed people to butcher your IP 8 times with these live action adaptions. What's even more embarrassing is that the sonic films got it right twice than all 8 attempts with the RE films....wow."
'Did Capcom sign off on this?'
#ResidentEvilNetflix makes #ResidentEvilWelcometoRaccoonCity look watchable🗑🗑🗑. Why did @CapcomUSA_ allow @netflix to shit this out?. Video coming soon— 8-BIT Heroes (@8_BitHeroes) July 16, 2022
"[Resident Evil] is Resident Evil in nothing but name. I went in blind and I was still disappointed. Dozed off by episode 2. Excellent performances, just incredibly questionable writing," tweeted somebody else. "Did [Capcom] sign-off on this?"