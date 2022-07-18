'Resident Evil' on Netflix Getting Brutal Reactions From Video Game Series' Fans

Netflix's Resident Evil adaptation isn't' winning any love from fans of the video game series on which it is based. Although the new action horror series has climbed to the top of the streaming charts, even dethroning Stranger Things as the No. 1 TV series on the platform, it is being bashed by fans of the Capcom game.

Arriving on the platform on Thursday, July 14, Resident Evil, a Netflix original, is spread out over the course of two different timelines. The first timeline is set in 2022 and follow 14-year-old fraternal twins Billie and Jade, the children of Dr. Albert Wesker, as they move to Umbrella Corporation's planned community, New Raccoon City. It is there that they uncover Umbrella's dark legacy, all while their father coordinates a response to the outbreak of a retroviral bioweapon called T-virus. Set in 2036, the "present" timeline is set years after the T-virus outbreak, which reduced human civilization to 300 million refugees surrounded by the six billion "zeroes" who contracted the disease.

The series had been widely anticipated leading up to its premiere, and while it is enjoying plenty of success on the platform, it ultimately seems to be falling flat. Along with a 51% critics score and dire 25% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, Resident Evil is being picked apart by fans of the game franchise. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.