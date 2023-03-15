Netflix Cancels Nancy Meyers' New Movie

Romantic comedy fans will be heartbroken to learn that Netflix is not moving forward with plans to make a star-studded movie directed by Something's Gotta Give filmmaker Nancy Meyers and starring Scarlett Johansson. The project was reportedly budgeted at $130 million and was first reported almost a year ago. It was known as Paris Paramount, although it's unclear if this was just a working title.

Johnasson, Penelope Cruz, Michael Fassbender, and Owen Wilson were all linked to the project, with Meyers writing, directing, and producing. The story followed a young writer-director who falls in love with a producer. After making several films together, they broke up, Years later, they are forced to reunite to work on a new project with temperamental stars.

Meyers reportedly sought at least $150 million for the budget, but Netflix would not go over $130 million. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter the two sides could not agree on a budget. Even if Netflix was prepared to pay $130 million, it would still be one of the most expensive romantic comedies ever made. Films in the genre typically land in the mid-budget range, even if major stars are involved. (For example, Ticket to Paradise, starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts, reportedly cost Universal $60 million to make.)

The movie would be Meyers' first in almost a decade. She has not directed a film since The Intern with Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway, and Renee Russo. Her other films include The Parent Trap, What Women Want, Something's Gotta Give, The Holiday, and

It's Complicated. She also earned an Oscar nomination for Private Benjamin and co-wrote the Steve Martin-Diane Keaton Father of the Bride movies. Her most recent film credit came as a producer on Reese Witherspoon's 2017 comedy Home Again.

Meyers' life may have been the inspiration for her latest script. She had a long-term working and romantic relationship with fellow writer-producer Charles Shyer. They both worked on Private Benjamin, Baby Boom, The Parent Trap, and Father of the Bride. They were married from 1980 to 1999 and are parents to Annie Meyers-Shyer and Hallie Meyers-Shyer.

Although this project seems to be stalled, Johansson will still be seen in theaters soon. She stars in Wes Anderson's next movie, Asteroid City, which will open on June 23. Cruz has a key role in Michael Mann's Ferrari biopic, while Fassbender stars in Taika Waititi's upcoming Next Goal Wins. Wilson's next movies, Paint and Haunted Mansion, are both due in theaters this year. He also stars in the upcoming second season of Loki.