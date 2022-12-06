'The Holiday 2' Not Happening, Kate Winslet Reacts to Bogus Rumor

There is no sequel to The Holiday in the works, despite what a U.K. tabloid recently claimed. Both filmmaker Nancy Meyers and star Kate Winslet shot down the bogus rumor. The Holiday hit theaters in 2006 and has since become a beloved Christmas classic.

Over the weekend, The Sun published quotes from a "source" who claimed that filming of The Holiday 2 would start in 2023. They even claimed that the "main talent" from the first film was signed on. "It's one of the most successful movies of its kind and still enjoyed every year by millions of fans around the world – it makes perfect sense to revisit those characters and find out what became of their lives after they hooked up," the source claimed.

Kate Winslet has the BEST reaction to finding out about those 'The Holiday' sequel rumors. 😭 #AvatarTheWayOfWater pic.twitter.com/FFlgLXoOuf — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) December 6, 2022

That all sounds very nice, but the report was totally bunk. "So many DM's about this – sorry but it's not true," Meyers wrote on Instagram Tuesday, alongside a screenshot of a Daily Mail headline. Meyers wrote, directed, and co-produced The Holiday and is also the filmmaker behind The Parent Trap, Something's Gotta Give, and The Intern.

Winslet was asked about the report at the Avatar: The Way of Water premiere in London Tuesday and said it was the first time she ever heard about it. "Who's planning all this because no one has ever consulted me," Winslet told Entertainment Tonight. "As far as I know, it's not true."

The Mare of Easttown star also told PEOPLE she has never met with anyone about The Holiday 2. "I read something about that, but it's the first I've heard of it," she said. "I promise you not an agent or a representative or anyone from the first one around has had any conversation with me about that. Hand on heart, that's never come up."

The Holiday stars Winslet as Iris Simpkins, a columnist in the U.K. who is shocked to learn that her ex is getting married. She decides to get away for the holidays, so she swaps homes with Cameron Diaz's Amanda Woods, a movie trailer producer in Los Angeles. Amanda meets and falls in love with Iris' brother, Graham, played by Jude Law, while Iris falls in love with Jack Black's Miles Dumont. The late Eli Wallach also starred as Amanda's neighbor, a screenwriter who becomes friends with Iris. The movie earned mostly positive reviews and grossed over $200 million worldwide.

Although Meyers is not planning The Holiday 2, the movie is still close to her heart as she helped spread the word of special screenings in London with Hans Zimmer's score performed live. She shared clips that her fans sent her from the concerts in her Instagram Story. In April, Netflix announced that Meyers would write, direct, and produce a new feature, which will be her first since The Intern in 2015.