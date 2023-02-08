See Owen Wilson in Bob Ross Mode for 'Paint' Trailer

Owen Wilson stars as a television painter who looks, sounds and acts very similar to the late PBS icon Bob Ross in Paint. Wilson plays Carl Nargle, a popular TV painter whose world is turned upside-down when a younger painter begins to take his spotlight. IFC Films released the first trailer for the comedy on Wednesday.

Carl looks eerily similar to Ross, the creator, and host of The Joy of Painting. Ross' series became popular across the country and in Canada thanks to his calming presence as he talked viewers through watercolor painting. Ross died on July 4, 1995, at age 52 from complications of lymphoma. In recent years, renewed interest in Ross' work has made him an unavoidable presence online. In 2021, Netflix released the documentary Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed, which focuses on the dispute between Ross' family and the owners of Bob Ross, Inc.

In Paint, Wilson's character Carl finds similar success, as viewers become mesmerized by his painting show. He becomes a superstar with groupies, and he lets fame get to his head. His television station later hires a much-younger painter, who challenges Carl's fame. The ensemble cast includes Michaela Watkins, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ciara Renee, Lusia Strus, Lucy Freyer, and Stephen Root.

Paint was written and directed by Brit McAdams, whose previous credits include Tosh.0, Katt Williams: American Hustle, Triviatown, and Atom TV. Sam Maydew and Peter Brant produced the movie, which was made by Silver Lining Entertainment, Blue Creek Productions, Balcony 9 Productions, and White Birch Films. Paint will hit theaters on April 7.

IFC picked up distribution in November 2022. "In every step of making the film, we've fought to team up with talented collaborators who are also good people," McAdams told Deadline. "From our first conversation, IFC felt like the perfect home for Paint, not only because of how much they love the film and how respected they are in the industry, but also because of who they are as individuals. We're all beyond excited to have them add their signature to this picture."

After taking a few years off from major Hollywood roles, Wilson came back with new energy in 2021 by starring in Bliss and Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch. He also starred as Mobius in Marvel's Disney+ series Loki, played opposite Jennifer Lopez in Marry Me, and starred in the Paramount+ family movie Secret Headquarters. He stars in Disney's upcoming Haunted Mansion movie, which opens on Aug. 11. Wilson earned an Oscar nomination in 2002 for co-writing The Royal Tenenbaums with Anderson.