'Young Rock' Star May Play Young Rock Again for Another Dwayne Johnson Project

✖

Young Rock star Uli Latufeku might get the chance to play a young Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in another project, one that is very different from the NBC sitcom. Latufeku has reportedly been cast in the DC Comics movie Black Adam. The Australian actor stars as Johnson during his college football years and was hand-picked by Johnson for the part.

It is not clear what part Latefeku, 36, has in Black Adam, reports Deadline. The film stars Johnson in the title role, Black Adam, who is typically a villain for Shazam. In the film, Teth-Adam/Black Adam will face off against the Justice Society of America characters. Noah Centineo stars as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge plays Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell plays Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan plays Dr. Fate. Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, and Mo Amer also star in the movie. After working with Johnson on Jungle Cruise, Jaume Collet-Serra (Non-Stop, The Commuter) was hired to direct from a script by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani. Black Adam opens on July 29, 2022.

Latukefu recently filmed Black Site, which stars Michelle Monaghan, Jai Courtney, and Jason Clarke. His next project is Taika Waititi's Next Goal Wins, which stars Michael Fassbender as a Dutch coach hired to lead a losing American Samoa soccer team to the FIFA World Cup Championship. Latukefu also starred in Netflix's Marco Polo and Ridley Scott's Alien: Covenant.

Young Rock is loosely based on Johnson's real life and was created by Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang. Johnson narrates the series as a candidate for the 2032 presidential election looking back on his past. Adrian Groulx plays Johnson as a 10-year-old, Bradley Constant plays him as a 15-year-old, and Latukefu plays him as a 20-year-old in college. Joseph Lee Anderson stars as Johnson's father Rocky and Ana Tuisila plays Johnson's grandmother, Lua Maivia. Stacey Leilua plays Johnson's mother Ata. Young Rock airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. You can stream past episodes on Peacock.

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. PopCulture nor ViacomCBS are responsible for prices subject to change.