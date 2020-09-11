'Father of the Bride' Reunion Teased by Director Nancy Meyers

A Father of the Bride reunion might be in the works. Filmmaker Nancy Meyers, who co-wrote and produced the 1991 remake starring Steve Martin and Diane Keaton, teased a reunion in an Instagram post Thursday. Meyers also co-wrote the 1995 sequel Father of the Bride Part II with her then-husband, Charles Shyer, who directed both films.

"If he thought a wedding was a lot, how would he react to 2020? Coming soon to the phone in your hand," Meyers wrote, alongside the image from the film's famous poster, with Kimberly Williams-Pasley kissing her on-screen father Martin's cheek. In the film, Martin and Keaton played George and Nina Banks, who is surprised to see their daughter Annie (Williams-Paisley) got engaged to a man she met while studying abroad. Martin Short, Kieran Culkin, George Newbern, B.D. Wong, and Eugene Levy also starred in the 1991 film. The original Father of the Bride hit theaters in 1950 and starred Spencer Tracy as the overprotective father and Elizabeth Taylor as his daughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nancy Meyers (@nmeyers) on Sep 10, 2020 at 11:02am PDT

Father of the Bride fans were shocked to see Meyers' post and began begging for more details. One fan said they will have a "George Banks meltdown" if a reunion was in the works. "Start melting," Meyers responded, notes Entertainment Tonight. Another fan asked Meyers not to keep them "in suspense for too long." "OK," Meyers wrote. Even actress Ashley Williams, Williams-Paisley's sister could not contain her excitement. "Soooo excited for this!!! 11 year old me IS FREAKING OUT," Williams wrote.

Reunions for beloved movies are all the rage lately during the coronavirus pandemic, as videoconferencing has made it easier for stars to get together. Meyers has already organized one reunion, bringing together the cast of her 1998 The Parent Trap remake together in July. The video was released on Katie Couric's Instagram page and featured Meyers, Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid, Elaine Hendrix, Lisa Ann Walter, and Simon Kuntz. The event was a fundraiser for Chef Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen charity.

Back in 2017, Nashville hosted a mini Father of the Bride reunion. Kimberly-Paisley stopped by the Grand Ole Opry to see Martin and Short perform together and shared a photo on Instagram at the time. "Loved seeing my former costars [Martin] & [Short] at the Opryhouse tonight for their show in Nashville," Kimberly-Paisley wrote.