'The Parent Trap' Cast Reuniting, Including Lindsay Lohan and Dennis Quaid

There's exciting news for 90s babies! The cast of The Parent Trap starring Lindsay Lohan and Dennis Quaid reunited in honor of the film's 22nd anniversary! News personality Katie Couric is the one who threw the idea out there when in conversation with the movie's director, Nancy Meyers, and they pulled it off.

The 1990s remake quickly became a fan-favorite and currently, is still a classic film people love to watch. During a 15 minute IGTV video posted to Couric's Instagram page, she joined Meyers, Lohan (Annie and Hallie), Quaid (Nick), Lisa Ann Walter (Chessy) and Simon Kunz (Martin), along with writer-producer Charles Shyer. The film follows Annie James and Hallie Parker who are twins separated at birth when their parents Nick and Elizabeth (Natasha Richardson) decided to get a divorce. The young girls meet while at a summer camp only to realize that they're sisters. While their parents are unaware that they've been introduced, the twins come up with a brilliant plan to get their parents back together by switching places.

The film received acclaim from critics with lots of praise for Lohan, who was 11 years old at the time, for her dual performance. "I had such a blast," Quaid responded when asked if it was as much fun making the movie as it looked. "The first thing I remember was meeting Lindsay at, I think it was some kind of a screen test, you were 11 I think?" he asked Lindsay on the virtual call as Lohan confirmed that was her age at the time. He continued with, "I remember thinking, 'Oh my God, that's one of the most talented people I've ever met period.' Forget that she's 11 years old." He then confessed that he actually thought there were two girls playing the twins because Lohan was so good with her accent.

Fans may have been shocked to learn that Lohan may have nailed the role, but it was her first movie audition. "I was so young and it was so fresh for me, it was my first movie audition, my first screen test, my first time in front of, you know, people like Nancy and Charles and on a sound stage," she noted. Quaid continued to compliment her skills calling her a "natural."

The reunion was not only fun for the fans but the cast decided they also wanted to get together for a greater cause. In honor of the 22nd anniversary, they raised funds for José Andrés non-profit organization World Central Kitchen.