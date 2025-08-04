Netflix Cancels Big Action-Comedy Show After 2 Seasons, and Fans Are Weighing In

FUBAR fans are weighing in after Netflix axed the Arnold Schwarzenegger-led action comedy following the release of its second season.

The series, which premiered in 2023, starred Schwarzenegger and Oscar nominee Monica Barbaro as a father-daughter spy duo.

In Season 2, which premiered in June, Schwarzenegger’s Luke Brunner is “back and face to face with new villains,” including an “old flame” from his past (Carrie-Anne Moss) who “threatens to destroy the world … if she doesn’t destroy his life first.”

The cast also included Milan Carter, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Aparna Brielle, Guy Burnet, Andy Buckley, Jay Baruchel, Barbara Eve Harris and Scott Thompson.

Following news of the show’s cancellation, fans took to Reddit to weigh in, with one person calling the move “lame.” They continued, “It was a nice show. Had me cracking up at times. The last episode of season two felt like a conclusion just in case they got cancelled. I will miss FUBAR.”

Others noted that the end of Season 2 at least served as a suitable ending for the show. “Well, I enjoyed it despite not being an outstanding show at all,” one person wrote. “Season 2 kind of wrapped a lot of things up. So okish.” Another agreed, “The second season seemed to tie up most loose ends. I’m OK with this.”

Another person complained, “They cancel all the fun ones,” as a different user called the show “not good” but “also somehow compelling.”

“I stopped even giving Netflix original shows a chance because I know they’ll just get cancelled,” one person commented. “I think there is something to the weekly release schedule on cable that keeps people interested which leads to a successful show.”

FUBAR‘s streaming ratings do show a steep decline between Season 1 and Season 2. While the show’s first season debuted at No. 1 on Nielsen’s streaming charts in 2023 with 1.53 billion minutes of viewing in the first week, Season 2 garnered just 412 million viewing minutes this year during its premiere week — a 73 percent decline.