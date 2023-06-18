'FUBAR' Season 2 Officially Ordered at Netflix

Action-comedy series FUBAR is officially coming back for a second season on Netflix! Star Arnold Schwarzenegger made the announcement during the streamer's Tudum event on Saturday and even gave fans a blooper video along with it. The series premiered not even a month ago, and while it's received mixed reviews, it seems like that was enough to keep the show going.

The series follows Schwarzenegger's Luke Brunner and his daughter Emma, portrayed by Monica Barbaro, who are both CIA operatives, but neither told the other that secret. Once they find out, nothing is the same between them, as they realized they know nothing about each other. Milan Carter, Gabriel Luna, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Jay Baruchel, Barbara Eve Harris, Aparna Brielle, and Andy Buckley also star in FUBAR.

Netflix initially ordered FUBAR to series in May 2021, with a full cast announced that following April. While Schwarzenegger has had multiple TV roles throughout his career, the Netflix series actually marks his first main live-action TV role, and that doesn't include reality shows. He also serves as an executive producer on FUBAR, which is created by Nick Santora, who also executive produces alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Bill Bost, Adam Higgs, Scott Sullivan, Holly Dale, and Phil Abraham. Agatha Barnes is the producer.

Since Season 2 did just get announced, and it's barely been a month since the first season premiered, it probably won't for a while that more information is released about the upcoming season. Due to the writers' strike, which is putting a lot of shows on pause, anything pertaining to the second season also likely won't be discussed until the strike is over. As of now, there isn't an end in sight for it, which also previously got the support of SAG-AFTRA members. However, fans will be happy to know that Season 2 is coming, and they got a blooper reel in the meantime.

While it may be quite some time until Season 2 of FUBAR releases, once filming starts, whenever that may be, Netflix will likely be releasing more information about it, or even before. So it's just going to be a waiting game until then, but at least the eight-episode first season is streaming on Netflix. It may not be long, but it's an easy binge to watch over and over again until Season 2 is here.