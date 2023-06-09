'Fubar' Star Milan Carter Talks Working With Arnold Schwarzenegger on Top Netflix Series (Exclusive)

Milan Carter is a part of television history. He stars in the Netflix series Fubar, which features Arnold Schwarzenegger in his first leading role in a scripted TV series. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Carter about working with the legendary movie star in a series that is ranked among the top 10 shows on Netflix.

"It's great to be a part of history, right?" Carter exclusively told PopCulture. "Because Arnold has a crazy resume, only movies. He's like, 'Yo, I want to do this scripted series. And I get to be a part of it.' Man, it's unexplainable, man. It's beyond my wildest dreams. They say never meet your idols because you'll be disappointed. But Arnold surpassed everything possible. Working with him every day was like a masterclass. A masterclass in humanity, in acting, and just showing up every day being your best self. So he made it feel like home."

(Photo: Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix)

Fubar stars Luke (Schwarzenegger) who is a CIA operative on the verge of retirement. However, when he is forced to go back into the field for one last job, he discovers something that changes his family forever. Carter stars as Barry, a CIA technical operations offers who is part of Luke's team.

"Barry and Arnold's character have been partners for over 16 years in the show," Carter explained. "Unfortunately, Barry has a heart condition, so he wasn't able to go out in the field, and through that he started to get a little bit scary. So he's the guy in the chair who's always in Arnold's ear making sure he's safe. And he is the only one who knows the secret of Arnold's daughter. Luke and Emma (Monica Barbaro) both being in the CIA, so they come at heads with him and it's not good for Barry."

Currently, Fubar is the No. 3 Netflix show in the United States and No. 1 globally. One of the reasons the show continues to be watched by viewers is how Schwarzenegger's approach to the series. "He's all about vision," Carter said. "And he says vision, if you have a clear vision on where you want to go, no matter the ups and downs, you'll always be able to focus on that and find the joy in that. Because he'll compare it to bodybuilding like, hey, I've got to do four more sets of squats. Like, ugh. Some people will be upset about it, but for him it's like, oh, four more sets of squats put me closer to my goal. So I approach life with that mentality now. So when something doesn't necessarily go my way, I realize it's just a stepping stone to get me closer to my goal."

As for Carter, he enjoyed his experience on Fubar considering he was "the last one hired, the first one to shoot, and the last one to shoot." When talking about the show, Carter said they would shoot "all over the place. And I think that's what you get to feel. You get to feel that sense of urgency. And also it challenges you to show up better every day. And I think ultimately that's what the show is about, right? It's like when we think all things aren't working out, there's always a silver lining, and through that struggle it makes you stronger."