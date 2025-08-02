Netflix Cancels Major TV Show Starring Hollywood Icon

Netflix has pulled the plug on a Hollywood icon’s show.

Deadline reports that the streaming giant is not moving forward with a third season of Fubar, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Videos by PopCulture.com

News of the cancellation comes nearly two months after the spy action dramedy’s second season premiered on June 12. While the series had a strong debut in May 2023, likely due to Schwarzenegger, the show’s performance has been quiet for the most part. Fubar has a harsh 48% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes but a 74% audience score. Additionally, Season 2 barely made the Top 10 on Netflix for English-language series during its first week and was in the last spot, pulling in just 2.2 million views from Thursday through Sunday, down about 11 million viewers for the series’ premiere weekend.

Fubar. Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner in episode 102 of Fubar. Cr. Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix © 2023

Fubar centered on a CIA operative on the verge of retirement who discovers a family secret and is forced to go back into the field for one last job. Created by Nick Santora, the series’ ensemble cast also included Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Gabriel Luna, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Jay Baruchel, Barbara Eve Harris, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, Guy Burnet, and Carrie-Ann Moss.

Fubar was renewed for Season 2 less than a month after the series premiered, even despite the mixed reviews. But it was enough to convince Netflix that a second season was needed, especially since it had a big star attached. Not including documentaries and reality shows, Fubar marked Arnold Schwarzenegger’s first on-screen TV role since guest starring in Two and a Half Men in 2015.

Fubar. (L to R) Fabiana Udenio as Tally Brunner, Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner in episode 104 of Fubar. Cr. Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix © 2023

Nick Santora serves as showrunner on Fubar and executive produces with Schwarzenegger. Adam Higgs, Scott Sullivan, Phil Abraham, Amy Pocha, Seth Cohen, and Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell also serve as executive producers.

Netflix has been on a canceling spree as of late. The streamer axed at least four shows in July, including Queer Eye, The Residence, Pulse, and No Good Deed. But there are still a handful of shows that were handed renewals, such as Untamed, Tires, Ransom Canyon, Virgin River, Bridgerton, Love Is Blind, and The Diplomat, among many others. Fans of Fubar will be disappointed to learn that the show is no more, but at the very least, all 16 episodes will be streaming forever.